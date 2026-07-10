A student at the New England Trade School of Masonry works on a masonry fireplace during hands-on instruction. (Courtesy of New England Trade School of Masonry)

AVON — The New England Trade School of Masonry is accepting applicants for its upcoming nine-month certificate program, offering adults training in brick, block and stone masonry.

The school, at 637 Rangeley Road, offers a 1,200-hour program from September through May. Applicants must be at least 18 and have reading, writing and math skills.

Graduates of the New England Trade School of Masonry stand outside the Avon school following the completion of the program. The school is accepting applicants for its next nine-month masonry certificate course, scheduled to begin in the fall. (Courtesy photo)

Students receive classroom instruction and complete hands-on projects throughout the program. Coursework includes masonry safety, tool use, mortar mixes, brick and block construction, stonework, paving, arches, piers, chimneys, fireplaces, hearths and estimating.

Dori James, with New England Trade School of Masonry administration and collaboration, said the school is seeking to increase awareness of masonry as a career path.

“Masons are in high demand all over the nation,” James said. “It is our goal to grow the trade of masonry and get the word out about the potential for job security that can be found in this trade.”

Tuition is listed at $15,750 and includes books and tools. Optional housing is available for an additional fee, and the school lists scholarships among its financial-support options.

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A student at the New England Trade School of Masonry checks the level of a block column during hands-on training at the Avon school. (Courtesy of New England Trade School of Maonry)

The school was formerly known as the Maine School of Masonry. It is operated by brothers William and Brandon Ellis.

William Ellis graduated from the former Maine School of Masonry and later earned degrees in electrical and mechanical engineering before choosing masonry as his career. Brandon Ellis has worked as a mason since 2021 after working for five years in clinical mental health counseling.

The school describes masonry as a trade involving both structural and decorative work. Its training is intended to prepare students for masonry and related construction work, while giving them a foundation for possible self-employment.

For more information or to apply, visit masonryschool.org or call 207-639-2392.