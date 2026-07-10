The demolition and rebuilding of Burger King at 633 Wilton Road is Farmington has been postponed.
Initially the project was proposed to start in April and be done by the end of this year. However, the town has approved a request by the restaurant’s new owners, Restaurant Brands International, to extend permit approvals, giving the company until July 8, 2027, to start construction, Steve Kaiser, Farmington’s code enforcement officer, wrote in an update to the Select Board.
It is the third year the permit has been renewed.
Kaiser granted the extension because of internal changes in priorities and other financial commitments, he wrote.
The restaurant remains open regular hours.
The plan is to rebuild the Burger King in the brand’s new “Sizzle” style: “a bold, modern design that meets the evolving needs of today’s consumer.” It features digital ordering kiosks, an updated drive-thru, and design elements like the King Booth and Home of the Whopper wall, according to the company’s public relations team.
Supporting Sponsor for Franklin Journal, Livermore Falls Advertiser, Rangeley Highlander and Rumford Falls Times.
Keeping communities informed by supporting local news. franklinsavings.bank
Comments are not available on this story. Read more about why we allow commenting on some stories and not on others.
We believe it's important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It's a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others.
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
You can read more here about our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is also found on our FAQs.
Show less