The Burger King at 633 Wilton Road in Farmington is pictured March 25. (Donna M. Perry/Staff Writer)

The demolition and rebuilding of Burger King at 633 Wilton Road is Farmington has been postponed.

Initially the project was proposed to start in April and be done by the end of this year. However, the town has approved a request by the restaurant’s new owners, Restaurant Brands International, to extend permit approvals, giving the company until July 8, 2027, to start construction, Steve Kaiser, Farmington’s code enforcement officer, wrote in an update to the Select Board.

It is the third year the permit has been renewed.

Kaiser granted the extension because of internal changes in priorities and other financial commitments, he wrote.

The restaurant remains open regular hours.

The plan is to rebuild the Burger King in the brand’s new “Sizzle” style: “a bold, modern design that meets the evolving needs of today’s consumer.” It features digital ordering kiosks, an updated drive-thru, and design elements like the King Booth and Home of the Whopper wall, according to the company’s public relations team.