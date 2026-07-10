George Walsh, 103, holds the Boston Post Cane and a certificate of recognition July 9 at the Jay Town Office. Walsh was honored as Jay’s oldest citizen. (Courtesy of Shiloh LaFreniere)

JAY — George Walsh, 103, was honored July 9 at the Jay Town Office with the Boston Post Cane, recognizing him as the town’s oldest citizen.

Walsh received the cane, a certificate of recognition and a pin during the presentation.

“Congratulations to George Walsh,” Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said. “It was an honor to present him with the Boston Post Cane this afternoon. At 103 his is a life well lived!”

The Boston Post Cane tradition dates to 1909, when Edwin A. Grozier, publisher of the Boston Post, sent gold-headed ebony canes to 700 New England towns. The canes were to be presented to the oldest male citizen in each town, with eligibility expanded to women in 1930.

According to the certificate presented in Jay, the town’s cane was engraved with the words “Presented by the Boston Post to the oldest citizen of Jay” and “To Be Transmitted.” The certificate says selectmen were designated trustees of the cane, continuing a tradition intended to pass the honor to the town’s oldest citizen.