JAY — George Walsh, 103, was honored July 9 at the Jay Town Office with the Boston Post Cane, recognizing him as the town’s oldest citizen.
Walsh received the cane, a certificate of recognition and a pin during the presentation.
“Congratulations to George Walsh,” Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said. “It was an honor to present him with the Boston Post Cane this afternoon. At 103 his is a life well lived!”
The Boston Post Cane tradition dates to 1909, when Edwin A. Grozier, publisher of the Boston Post, sent gold-headed ebony canes to 700 New England towns. The canes were to be presented to the oldest male citizen in each town, with eligibility expanded to women in 1930.
According to the certificate presented in Jay, the town’s cane was engraved with the words “Presented by the Boston Post to the oldest citizen of Jay” and “To Be Transmitted.” The certificate says selectmen were designated trustees of the cane, continuing a tradition intended to pass the honor to the town’s oldest citizen.
Supporting Sponsor for Franklin Journal, Livermore Falls Advertiser, Rangeley Highlander and Rumford Falls Times.
Keeping communities informed by supporting local news. franklinsavings.bank
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can update your screen name on the member's center.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can subscribe here. Questions? Please see our FAQs.