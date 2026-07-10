Vegetables and flowers harvested from the University of Maine at Farmington Campus & Community Garden are displayed at the garden in Farmington. The garden received one of three Mt. Blue Area Garden Club Community Grants, which together totaled $1,500. (Courtesy of UMF Community Garden)

FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club awarded three Community Grants totaling $1,500 to Cape Cod Hill Community School in New Sharon, Work First Inc. in Farmington and the University of Maine at Farmington Campus & Community Garden.

The club received three applications and funded each project, using money available after its student scholarship program received no applications.

The awards build on the club’s Community Grant Program, which made one $500 grant last year. Lisa Laflin, chair of the Community Grant Committee, said the expansion gives the club a larger role in supporting civic beautification and environmental stewardship across the Mt. Blue region.

“This year’s applications demonstrated just how many meaningful projects are happening throughout our area,” Laflin said. “We were delighted to support three organizations and help bring their ideas to life.”

Cape Cod Hill Community School will improve its front entrance with native plantings. The project continues the work of the school’s student-led Seed Squad, which has completed community planting projects at the Holman House and Franklin County Courthouse.

Work First has completed its project, creating a garden around its new Little Free Library and turning an existing gazebo into an outdoor reading area with raised beds, flowers, shrubs and containers.

At UMF, the Campus & Community Garden will repair greenhouse doors and ventilation systems to improve accessibility and extend its capacity to grow food and pollinator plants. The garden has produced hundreds of pounds of fresh vegetables for local food pantries, according to the club.

“The opportunity to be more engaged and visible in the community while supporting civic beautification is a win-win,” Laflin said.

Applications for the 2027 program are expected to open early next year, with an April 1 deadline.