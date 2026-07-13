More than 500 fans gather around a 22-foot hexagon cage July 11 before the start of NEF 67: Brawl at Town Hall in Rumford. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

RUMFORD — More than 500 fans gathered around a 22-foot hexagon for the “Brawl at Town Hall,” a mixed martial arts and kickboxing event held July 11 at the historic Rumford Falls Auditorium.

Tia and Devin Roberts stand with their nephew, Preston Garland, center, on July 11 after he beat Julian Menjuvar in the 115-pound amateur MMA division during the NEF 67: Brawl at Town Hall in Rumford. The 18-year-old won by TKO in 42 seconds. (Courtesy of Devin Roberts)

The landmark evening marked the town’s return to combat sports after 76 years, featuring 13 bouts including three amateur title fights. The event was also a massive win for the local community, bringing a significant economic boost to nearby establishments. The Lure Restaurant on Congress Street hosted an official pre-fight party and provided refreshments during the 3 1/2-hour event, with the Hotel Rumford on Canal Street hosting an official after-party with live music.

The local highlight of the event turned out to be Preston Garland, who won by technical knockout in 42 seconds over Julian Menjuvar in the 115-pound amateur MMA division.

Souvenir shirts for NEF 67: Brawl at Town Hall are sold July 11 in Rumford. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

Garland is the nephew of Tia and Devin Roberts, of Mexico. Devin Roberts said Garland, of Weld, is only 18 years old and graduated from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington this spring.

“Preston and his two siblings have been wrestling for a long time and love combat sports. They always have,” said Roberts, who noted that all of Preston’s fighting ability was learned from his high school coach, Mike Hansen.

A long line of people stretches down the street about a minute before the doors opened July 11 for the NEF 67: Brawl at Town Hall in Rumford. (Courtesy of George O’Keefe)

Fans from all over New England attended, but the promotional draw for the locals featured former high school wrestling champions from Rumford and Dixfield.

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Ryan Burgess is a former three-time wrestling state champion from Mountain Valley High School.

Bryce Whittemore, who had been assistant wrestling coach at his alma mater, Dirigo High School, is a four-time Maine state wrestling finalist.

However, neither had success in their bouts, both losing in first round TKOs.

The person responsible for bringing the event to Rumford was New England Fights (NEF) Co-owner Matt Peterson.

New England Fights co-owner Matt Peterson, who grew up in Rumford, sits ringside during the “Brawl at Town Hall” on July 11 in Rumford. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

“To have a sold out show like this … I never had a doubt that Rumford would show up,” he said. “This is a community that literally and figuratively understands fighting, and they’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I told (tonight’s) ring announcer 15 years ago that someday he would be announcing here in Rumford, Maine. He’s been having a real good time learning about Hugh Chisholm and taking in the sites and here we are, it’s amazing.”

Peterson said he has promoted events all over New England, but this one means something different.

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“Rumford is my hometown. These are my roots,” Peterson said. “To bring combat sports back here after more than 50 years, in a community that has produced so many outstanding athletes, is something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time.”

Ryan Burgess, bottom, a former three-time wrestling state champion from Mountain Valley High School, is pinned down by Hussin Al-Saadi in a 125-pound title fight during the NEF 67: Brawl at Town Hall on July 11 in Rumford. Burgess lost by a first round TKO. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

Peterson’s efforts to host the fights in Rumford happened with support from town leadership, including Rumford Town Manager George O’Keefe, who said he’s advocated for the building to host more events.

“It’s built to hold and have events that have hundreds of people present,” O’Keefe said.

He added that the crowd of more than 500 people was well-behaved without any issues. There was ample security on hand provide by NEF and the town.