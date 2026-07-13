Livermore Falls selectmen discuss a proposed security-camera upgrade July 7 for the recreation field, town office and police department. The board voted to table action while seeking two additional quotes and placing $72,300 in reserve for the possible project. (Russ Dillingham/Staff Photographer)

LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted July 7 to delay action on a proposed $68,627.71 security camera upgrade for the recreation field, town office and police department while the town seeks two additional quotes.

The board also voted unanimously to place $72,300 in reserve for the possible project, preserving money for the upgrade while members review the cost, monthly service charge and procurement questions.

The proposal came from the town’s IT provider, Bretton Woods Telephone Co., and was intended to address vandalism at the recreation field and blind spots around the town office complex.

“It’s no secret we’ve had a bunch of vandalism over the years down at the rec park,” Town Manager Carrie Castonguay told the board. “It’s frustrating to have a nice facility and a really nice asset down there to have people destroy it.”

In a follow-up email, Castonguay said the concerns included “damage to the dugouts, repeatedly spray-painting the skate park, dugouts and the granite slabs by the road, and vehicles driving on the fields and destroying the surface.”

The town manager said the town office cameras were installed around 2018 or 2019 and are becoming outdated. She said the proposed system would improve coverage at the town office, police department and recreation field.

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The quote listed a one-time cost of $68,627.71 and a $459.24 monthly charge for support and failed-equipment replacement. Castonguay confirmed the monthly charge is part of the same Bretton Woods Telephone Co. proposal. Board members questioned both the overall cost and the monthly charge.

One board member said “$68,000 is a lot” and asked whether the proposal should have gone out to bid because it exceeds the town’s $10,000 procurement threshold.

Castonguay said she had not put the work out to bid because the proposal would tie into the town’s existing security system, which has already been upgraded in part. She said the new cameras would be monitored through the existing system.

Board members also discussed whether the cameras would be able to capture license plates and whether the system could help alert police if someone was at the recreation field after hours.

One board member said cameras can be useful but often do not provide enough evidence to carry cases forward. Another said the town should consider motion sensors or a system that could notify police when activity is detected after dark.

The motion to table the proposal was amended to include placing $72,300 in reserve for the possible equipment and service costs. The board approved the amended motion unanimously, according to Castonguay.

Because the money was expected to come from the fiscal year 2026 public safety budget, which recently closed, the town manager said unspent public safety funds could be carried forward into a reserve account. If the money returned to the general fund, she said, the project would effectively be dead.

The board did not approve the security upgrade itself. The proposal is expected to return after the town receives additional quotes and more information.