The former Meroby school at 21 Cross St. in Mexico in 2024. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

MEXICO — A special town meeting will be held July 21 to see if voters will rescind a previous vote to accept ownership of the former Meroby Elementary School and transfer any interest to Regional School Unit 10 with all rights to the building and property.

That action takes place at 6:30 p.m. prior to regular board meeting at the Mexico Town Office, 134 Main St.

A second article asks voters to authorize the Select Board to dispose of real estate or personal property to the best advantage of the town.

Related Mexico to explore future use of Meroby School

At the 2021 annual town meeting, voters approved spending up to $110,000 from surplus to purchase the former Waleik’s Field parcel — 20 acres along Roxbury Road and the Swift River.

At the June 2024 annual town meeting, residents voted to accept the school when it was vacated. At that time, Mexico had planned to use it and surrounding space for the fire department.

However, the town received a $4.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture federal grant in 2025 for a new fire station, but with the stipulation it would have to be built new. That site will be Waleik’s Field.