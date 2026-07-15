JAY — The Select Board appointed Raeleen York as town clerk, town registrar and overseer of the poor during its July 13 meeting.

York, who currently serves as deputy town clerk, will take over the positions Aug. 3 following the retirement of current Town Clerk Ronda Palmer.

The board also approved recommitting outstanding tax, sewer and personal property accounts to York effective Aug. 3, allowing her to collect balances that remain unpaid when Palmer leaves office.