Coleton Blodgett of Spruce Mountain Middle School, center, prepares to compete in the shot put at New Balance Nationals Outdoor in Philadelphia in June. Blodgett qualified for the national meet with a 48-foot throw. (Courtesy of Andrew Oliver)

JAY — Spruce Mountain Middle School student Coleton Blodgett competed in the shot put at New Balance Nationals Outdoor in Philadelphia last month after a community fundraising effort helped cover the cost of the trip.

Blodgett qualified for the June 19-21 meet with a 48-foot throw at Telstar High School in Bethel on May 28. Regional School Unit 73 directors unanimously approved travel for Blodgett, his family and coach Andrew Oliver during a June 11 meeting after hearing that more than $1,000 had already been raised.

The trip gave Blodgett, who will enter Spruce Mountain High School this fall, a chance to compete against athletes from around the country and experience a meet far larger than those he had previously attended.

“It was a long drive for a student who had only left his home state of Maine once before,” said Oliver, Spruce Mountain Middle School’s dean of students and athletic director. Blodgett’s previous trip outside Maine was an eighth-grade visit to Boston, Oliver said.

Coleton Blodgett of Spruce Mountain Middle School begins to throw a shot put in June during New Balance Nationals Outdoor in Philadelphia. Blodgett qualified for the meet with a 48-foot throw. (Courtesy of Andrew Oliver)

Mariah Sergio, who said she has coached Blodgett for several years, told RSU 73 directors before the trip that he had an “exceptional middle school track season” and had shown “tremendous growth” as an athlete and young man.

“This opportunity is not only a tremendous honor for him personally, but also for our school, our district, and our athletic program,” Sergio said.

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Oliver accompanied Blodgett as coach. He said the travel, Philadelphia and the level of competition were all new experiences for the young thrower.

“My job was to try to keep him grounded, and focused on the task at hand, which is to put the shot as far as he could,” Oliver said. “The level of competition was incredible. There were some incredible athletes competing in his event.”

Oliver said Blodgett did not throw as well as he had hoped, but the meet gave him valuable experience for future competitions.

“Coleton gained some incredible experiences from participating in this meet, and making the trip to pursue his goals,” Oliver said. “He will be so much better prepared for future meets that will be of comparable size and significance.”

The fundraising effort included support from the Ladies Auxiliary Post No. 33 AMVETS, Sons of AMVETS Post No. 33 and Ranor Mechanical, Oliver said. Private donations and local businesses that helped promote the effort also contributed.

Before the trip, a donation jar was available at the middle school and Gigi’s Pizza held a raffle to help offset expenses. Sergio told directors hotel costs alone were expected to total about $1,500.

“The community came together and did a great job of raising funds in a short period of time,” Oliver said.

Blodgett will begin high school this fall with firsthand experience competing at a national meet and a community that helped him get there.