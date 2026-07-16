JAY — The Jay Select Board voted July 13 to authorize the fire department’s purchase of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD from Hight Chevrolet Buick GMC in Farmington for $33,932.

The truck, which has 67,539 miles, will replace a department pickup officials said had become too expensive to maintain. The town will receive a $3,500 trade-in allowance for the existing truck, with the purchase funded through the fire department’s capital reserve.

Fire Chief Mike Booker told the board the current pickup needs an engine replacement estimated at about $6,000. With its high-mileage transmission and other aging components, repair costs could exceed $10,000 while still leaving the department with an older vehicle likely to require additional maintenance.

Booker said the replacement truck will transport firefighters and equipment to mutual-aid incidents, reducing the need to send larger apparatus when only personnel are required. It also will tow the department’s rescue boat and side-by-side utility vehicle, respond to routine calls such as downed trees and wires, and support day-to-day operations.

During the discussion, Booker said the lack of a suitable pickup has occasionally forced the department to rely on firefighters arriving with personal vehicles capable of towing equipment.

Board members also noted the department had hoped to replace the truck before the end of the previous fiscal year but was unable to locate a suitable used vehicle at the time.

The approved vehicle includes a 30-day, 1,000-mile dealer warranty. Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said Wednesday that the transaction had not yet been completed.