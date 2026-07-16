LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted unanimously July 7 to approve a five-year contract with Sansoucy Associates for hydroelectric-property valuation work.

The contract will cost Livermore Falls $6,000 per year.

The valuation work could affect how hydroelectric properties are assessed for tax purposes. Town Manager Carrie Castonguay told the board the town contracted with Sansoucy Associates last year during revaluation work involving hydroelectric properties split among Livermore Falls, Jay and Livermore.

“When they did that, the hydros were not operating at 100% capacity,” Castonguay told the board. “They are now at full operating capacity.”

Castonguay said Sansoucy Associates suggested the towns review the valuations again because of the change in operating status.

In a follow-up email, Castonguay confirmed the board approved the five-year contract at $6,000 per year for Livermore Falls. She said all four hydroelectric facilities are included in the valuation work and approvals from Jay and Livermore are pending.

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During the meeting, one board member asked whether reduced power generation after a future storm could lead to a lower valuation.

Castonguay said Eagle Creek Renewable Energy would have to request an abatement. If the town has a contract with Sansoucy Associates, she said, the firm would handle that request.

“That’s all this company does is hydros,” Castonguay said.

“We want to make sure we’re not taxing them to death,” said one board member, adding that the town should keep “that fine line of keeping things business friendly.”

The board discussed whether the five-year agreement would lock in the $6,000 annual cost. Castonguay said the board also had the option of a one-year proposal at the same annual amount.

The approval moves Livermore Falls into the five-year valuation agreement while Jay and Livermore consider their shares.