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Children make patriotic-themed crafts during the Jay-Niles Memorial Library’s children’s summer reading program in Jay. The library is offering summer reading activities for children, tweens, teens and adults through early August. (Courtesy of Jay Niles Memorial Library)
Magician Wes Booth introduces one of his rabbit assistants during the kickoff of the Jay-Niles Memorial Library children’s summer reading program June 29 in Jay. The library is offering summer reading programs for children, tweens, teens and adults through early August. (Courtesy of Jay Niles Memorial Library)
Dante Roy, of Livermore Falls, shows the dragon he has been hatching through reading during the Jay-Niles Memorial Library Tween and Teen Summer Reading Program in Jay. Participants earn and grow dragons by tracking their summer reading as part of the library’s fantasy-themed program. (Courtesy of Phoebe Pike)
Magician Wes Booth invites a young volunteer to help with one of his tricks during the kickoff of the Jay-Niles Memorial Library children’s summer reading program June 29 in Jay. The interactive “Reading is Magic” show launched the library’s summer reading season. (Courtesy of Jay Niles Memorial Libary)
Old Fort Western in Augusta is decorated for America’s 250th anniversary celebration. Participants in the Jay-Niles Memorial Library Adult Summer Reading Program toured the historic fort during a private after-hours visit July 8. (Courtesy of Jay Niles Memorial Library)

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...

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