Sarah Young, Healthy Eating, Active Living program coordinator for Healthy Communities of the Capital Area, stands beside the newly installed Poetry Walk at Starling Hall in Fayette on Wednesday, July 15. The walk features 20 poems displayed along the route to encourage reading, outdoor activity and community engagement. (Courtesy of Lori Beaulieu)

FAYETTE — Twenty poems are being installed around the parking area at Starling Hall as part of a new Poetry Walk combining literature, outdoor activity and community engagement.

Healthy Communities of the Capital Area and the Fayette Age-Friendly group developed the project through an effort to increase physical activity among older adults in Kennebec County. Organizers said the walk was also designed to be accessible and enjoyable for visitors of all ages.

A row of 20 poems lines the fence at Starling Hall in Fayette on July 15 as part of the new Poetry Walk, an outdoor installation designed to encourage reading, physical activity and community engagement. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

“Based on community interests, the group felt that a Poetry Walk would be a great way to encourage people to get outside, be active, and engage with Starling Hall,” said Sarah Young, Healthy Eating, Active Living program coordinator for Healthy Communities of the Capital Area. “The project combines movement, literature, and community connection in a fun and accessible way for all ages.”

The poems were selected by Healthy Communities staff and Fayette Age-Friendly volunteers. Young developed an initial list of public domain poems focused on well-known, uplifting works, while Deborah Dubord of Fayette Age-Friendly contributed additional selections.

“While not all of the poems are by Maine poets, they were chosen to be welcoming, engaging, and enjoyable for readers of all ages,” Young said.

The project was funded through the Maine Prevention Network’s Healthy Eating, Active Living Grant, supported by the Maine CDC and Fund for a Healthy Maine.

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Healthy Communities worked with the Fayette Age-Friendly group to develop the concept, select the poems, create the displays and bring the walk to Starling Hall.

A sign displaying Emily Dickinson’s poem Hope is installed along the new Poetry Walk at Starling Hall in Fayette on July 15. The 20-stop walk features poems displayed along a walking route to encourage reading and outdoor activity. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

Young said organizers hope visitors see physical activity as something that can include literature, nature and time with other people.

“We hope visitors discover that physical activity can take many forms and that spending time outdoors can be both enjoyable and meaningful,” she said. “The Poetry Walk offers an opportunity to slow down, connect with nature, enjoy poetry, and spend quality time with family and friends while being active.”

The Poetry Walk will later become part of a rotating StoryWalk collection shared among libraries and community organizations throughout Kennebec County. A StoryWalk presents a children’s book, community story or poem page by page along a walking route.

“This allows different communities to host the walk throughout the year and bring new experiences to residents,” Young said.