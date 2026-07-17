A staff member at Softie Delite serves a Cinnamon Bun dairy-free soft serve in both a cone and cup July 15 in Livermore Falls. Weekly flavor "drops" and generous portions are part of the fun as customers explore western Maine's local ice cream shops throughout the summer. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

Local ice cream shops offer more than a quick summer treat. Loyalty cards, rotating weekly flavors and dairy-free options give customers a reason to return and try something new. Part of the fun is waiting to see which flavor will “drop” next, especially at shops making flavors in-house, where the next offering can be a complete surprise.

At Softie Delite in Livermore Falls, recent flavors have included Cinnamon Bun, Raspberry Cream, Pink Lemonade and Key Lime Pie, all smooth, creamy and worth another stamp on the loyalty card.

A Softie Delite Cone Club Card rewards repeat visits, giving customers another reason to return for each new weekly flavor “drop” throughout the summer. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

Sweet Scoops in Jay carries Oatmazing dairy-free flavors including Chocolate Chunk, Cookie Dough and Berry, while the Ice Cream Shoppe in Farmington offers Chocolate Chunk, Cookie, Vanilla and Cookie Dough. The vanilla stands out because dairy-free vanilla can sometimes taste slightly off, but this one was rich, smooth and genuinely delicious. The classic Blue Raspberry Slush Puppie is also worth noting.

With summer still in full swing, now is a great time to support local ice cream shops, fill a loyalty card and discover your next favorite flavor.

A Softie Delite Cone Club Card rewards repeat visits as customers spend the summer exploring western Maine’s local ice cream shops, collecting stamps and waiting to see which new in-house flavor drops next. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

A classic Blue Raspberry Slush Puppie became the backup plan after the Ice Cream Shoppe’s dairy-free Lemon Soft Serve was unavailable July 16 in Farmington. Trying different menu items is part of the fun of exploring western Maine’s local ice cream shops. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)