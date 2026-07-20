ROXBURY — The Frye Crossover Bridge will be renamed the Roxbury/Frye Veterans Memorial Bridge in a ceremony Aug. 9 in Roxbury, according to Tim Derouche, vice president of the Roxbury Community Historical Society.
Derouche said the new bridge signs have been installed by the Maine Department of Transportation ahead of the Aug. 9 ceremony, set for 1 p.m. The road will be closed for about an hour. A chaplain, the American Legion, Roxbury Fire Department, historical society, Med-Care, state Sen. Joe Martin (R-Oxford) and the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office are all expected to participate.
Derouche said the historical society is sponsoring the renaming of the bridge in Roxbury that connects Route 17 and Route 120.
The change was pursued by historical society veterans, who contacted Martin. Martin and local veterans Bob Whyte and Howard Whitten then suggested the change to MDOT, which supported it. Martin sponsored the bill (LD 2181) to rename the bridge in Roxbury, which was officially signed into law by the governor on March 19, 2026.
The legislation directs the MDOT to officially designate Bridge 2300 on Frye Crossover Road, formerly known as the Frye Bridge, as the Roxbury-Frye Veterans Memorial Bridge.
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