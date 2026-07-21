Alex LeBlanc of Wilton, right, attends a gathering at Farmington Public Library in Farmington. LeBlanc leads weekly groups at the library focused on game design, character design and competitive Pokémon play. (Courtesy of Alex LeBlanc)

FARMINGTON — Alex LeBlanc, of Wilton, is leading three weekly clubs at Farmington Public Library that give participants opportunities to explore game development, character creation and competitive Pokémon play.

The clubs are connected to work LeBlanc is completing for college, though additional details about the program or project were not immediately available. Together, the groups are intended to make creative game development and organized competition more accessible to people with varying levels of experience.

Alex LeBlanc of Wilton, right, meets with participants during one of the weekly gaming and design groups he leads at Farmington Public Library in Farmington. The groups focus on no-code game design, character design and competitive Pokémon play. (Courtesy of Alex LeBlanc)

The No-Code Game Design Club meets 1-2 p.m. Thursdays. The discussion-based group focuses on the creative and planning elements of game development, offering tips for people interested in designing games without emphasizing computer programming.

The Character Design Workshop meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Fridays. Participants may share their own designs and examine characters from popular culture to discuss what makes a character distinctive, appealing or effective.

The Competitive Pokémon Club meets 3-5 p.m. Fridays. The group is designed to reduce the barriers faced by new competitors by helping participants learn the game and begin taking part in organized play.