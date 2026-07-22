Rangeley Lake as seen April 3 from the Shelton Noyes Scenic Overlook in Coplin Plantation. A 13-year-old boy was rescued Tuesday on his paddleboard after he was swept away by high winds. (Quentin Blais/Staff Writer)

A 13-year-old boy who was on a paddleboard without a paddle or life jacket was rescued Tuesday from Rangeley Lake after the temperature quickly changed and the wind picked up, and white caps took hold.

The boy was found safely “cold, fatigued, and in distress clinging to the paddleboard” during a search of the lake by Rangeley Fire Rescue’s Marine 1 boat. He was evaluated and was “alert, thankful, tired, and cold,” Chief Michael Bacon said.

Bacon and Steve Grant, deputy chief, went searching for the teenager with the department’s new Marine 1 boat just before 2 p.m. and initially couldn’t find him, Bacon said. He was last seen lying on his paddleboard in the water in the area of Harrington Road.

Weather conditions on the lake had changed rapidly, from generally calm waters to strong winds, whitecaps, and building swells within minutes, Bacon said. It continued to worsen with white caps reaching between 1 to 2 feet during the search.

It made the search increasingly difficult, he said.

Bacon and Grant made several circles in the area of the last known location before starting a systematic grid search. They started in the area of Maneskootuk Island, formerly known as Doctors Island.

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At the same time, MaineHealth EMS ambulance responded to Town Park to conduct a visual search of City Cove while standing by to assist, Bacon said. The Maine Warden Service began coordinating additional search resources, the U.S. Border Patrol diverted a helicopter to assist, and several civilian boaters quickly mobilized to help search the lake.

While making the second pass in the grid search at about 2:07 p.m. Bacon spotted an object in the water and altered course to investigate. Moments later, they saw the missing boy. In 15 minutes the paddleboard and boy had drifted about 1.5 miles, carried by strong winds and current toward Oquossoc Village.

Grant threw the teenager a life jacket when the board was close enough and brought him aboard and to shore.

It was the second water rescue this month with the new boat, following an incident with a capsized sailboat.

If the department had their smaller boat, Bacon said, they wouldn’t have been able to go out and find the boy as quickly due to lake conditions.

This incident is an important reminder that conditions on Rangeley Lake can change in a matter of minutes, he said.

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Rangeley Lake is about 6,000 acres with a maximum depth of 149 feet, according to a state website.

For safety, Bacon said, before heading onto the water wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket, carry proper safety equipment and a paddle, check the weather forecast and keep close watch on changing conditions.

People should return to shore immediately if winds begin to increase or whitecaps develop, he said.