Farmington police Chief Kenneth Charles, seen in 2024, said a proposed $240,000 public safety camera project would include public oversight, written policies and safeguards against facial recognition use. (Staff photo)

FARMINGTON — The Select Board voted July 14 to authorize police Chief Kenneth Charles to accept a $240,000 federal Byrne Discretionary Community Project Grant once the town receives formal notice that the money has been released.

Charles said about $180,000 would be used to install cameras at busy intersections and locations with a high number of serious crashes. Potential sites include Wilton Road, Main Street, upper Fairbanks Road, West Farmington and Farmington Falls Road, with the cameras focused primarily on the roadway.

The system could assist police investigations, provide real-time information during emergencies and help residents monitor traffic volume and road conditions. Charles said he anticipates making live camera views available to the public, but not historical recordings.

The remaining $60,000 would fund access-control improvements intended to increase security at the Farmington Police Department.

Charles said the department expects to issue a request for proposals after receiving notice that the funding has been released. The town has been examining camera systems offered by Verkada and Axon.

Some cameras offered by both companies are capable of automated license plate recognition, which Charles said would be governed by Maine law.

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Verkada also offers facial detection technology, but Charles said the department does not intend to use facial detection or facial recognition.

“If that vendor is selected, the system will have that feature deactivated with administrative access to that control,” Charles said. He said audit trails could be monitored to ensure the feature remains unavailable and unused.

Charles plans to establish a public safety surveillance system advisory board after the funding award is confirmed. The board would advise the town on camera placement and policies, review program reports, consider community concerns and make recommendations about the purchase and use of surveillance systems.

The department’s camera-use policy would be made available to the public.

“I know that camera use has been a hot topic as of late,” Charles said. “They are invaluable relative to public safety for a number of reasons.”

Recordings would ordinarily be available to authorized users for 30 days. Video connected to an investigation could be archived or downloaded and retained as part of a case.

Charles said both vendors offer five- to 10-year maintenance agreements and warranties as part of the initial purchase. The town would own the cameras after that period, although it could eventually be responsible for replacement costs. Cellular service for each camera is already included in the department’s operating budget.

“I also know that privacy concerns are paramount,” Charles said. He said policies, community oversight, communication and transparency would help create “a balanced program for all.”