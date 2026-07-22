Promotional artwork for the new Tigers-Andies-Phoenix Sports Hall of Fame features the mascots of Jay, Livermore Falls and Spruce Mountain high schools. Franklin Savings Bank is sponsoring the initiative. (Courtesy of Clint Brooks)

JAY — A new sports hall of fame will recognize the athletes, coaches, teams and community contributors who shaped the athletic histories of Jay High School, Livermore Falls High School and Spruce Mountain High School.

The Tigers-Andies-Phoenix Sports Hall of Fame was recently launched through Regional School Unit 73 in association with the All Sports Boosters Club. Organizers say it will preserve the shared sports history of the former rival schools while inspiring future Spruce Mountain athletes.

Clint Brooks said the idea took shape after he learned that other school districts had established similar programs. He then presented the proposal to RSU 73 administrators, board members and the All Sports Boosters group.

“I am acutely aware of the rich sports history of JHS, LFHS and SMHS and felt that this would be a great way to keep these memories alive,” Brooks said in an email.

Brooks said former Spruce Mountain Athletic Director James Black answered his questions and offered guidance based on Black’s experience.

Franklin Savings Bank is sponsoring the initiative, Brooks said. Nomination packets are being distributed to businesses throughout the tri-town area.

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The hall of fame will honor former student-athletes, coaches, teams of distinction and special contributors connected to the three schools. Its mission is to recognize those whose accomplishments brought distinction to themselves and the schools serving Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls.

Eligible nominees include former Jay, Livermore Falls and Spruce Mountain student-athletes, coaches, contributors, teams and entities of historical significance.

Nominations may be submitted by community members, current and former school employees, family members, selection committee members, current Spruce Mountain students, Jay and Livermore Falls alumni and individual team members. People may not nominate themselves or their spouses.

Completed nomination forms must be submitted by Dec. 15 to be considered for the following year’s induction class. Nominations are accepted throughout the year and may be submitted online.

A selection committee with at least 10 voting members will review the nominations. A maximum of 10 nominees may be inducted each year, and nominations will remain active for five years. Honors may be awarded posthumously.

The four selection categories are athlete, coach, team of distinction and contributor. Contributors may include teachers, administrators, school personnel, announcers, officials, members of the press and community members who made a significant impact on tri-town athletics.

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Inductions will take place during the winter sports season before a home basketball game. A dinner will be held before the game, followed by presentations recognizing the inductees and their accomplishments.

Individual inductees will receive plaques, while members of inducted teams will receive framed certificates.

The hall of fame will be displayed digitally on the recognition board in the Spruce Mountain High School main entrance alcove and physically in the connector between the high school and middle school.

Brooks said no scholarship is currently affiliated with the hall of fame, but he plans to present the idea to its executive committee.

Nomination information is available through the Tigers-Andies-Phoenix Sports Hall of Fame website and the RSU 73 website. Completed forms may also be submitted to the athletic director at Spruce Mountain High School, 33 Community Drive in Jay.