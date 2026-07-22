Ernest "Ernie" Souther.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Select Board Chair Ernie Souther has resigned from the board, prompting a reorganization of its leadership.

The remaining board members accepted Souther’s resignation July 21. Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said the resignation became effective when the board accepted it.

Souther resigned from the board entirely, not only from his position as chair, and provided no reason for leaving.

The board elected Jeff Bryant as chair and Bruce Peary as vice chair. The members made no other statements and took no additional votes concerning Souther’s resignation.

The board is expected to discuss how to fill the vacant seat at its next meeting.