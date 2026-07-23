MEXICO — Voters overwhelmingly rescinded a previous vote to accept the former Meroby school at a special town meeting July 21, transferring the 21 Cross St. building back to the Rumford-based school district.

There was very little discussion at the Mexico Town Office before residents voted 34-5 to change the June 2024 annual town meeting vote to accept the facility. Most of 20 minutes was spent with Town Manager Amy Bernard explaining why this vote was necessary and with Regional School Unit 10 Superintendent Matt Gilbert saying what the district’s plans for the building might be for the future.

At the time of the 2024 annual town meeting, Mexico had planned for its fire department to be retrofitted into that building and surrounding space.

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Bernard said that since that vote, circumstances have changed. An engineering review determined that the planned five truck bays could not be constructed because of underground utilities. Plans had also been to move the police department to the building, but the town no longer operates its own police force.

Further, the town received a $4.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture federal grant in 2025 for a new fire station, but with the stipulation it would have to be built new. That site will be at the old Waleik’s Field on Roxbury Road.

During this process, Bernard said the town set aside approximately $130,000 for the Meroby building. The money was budgeted for initial operating needs if the town had accepted the property. However, the reserve should not be viewed as confirmation that the building’s costs are fully funded. The cost of insurance and repairs were not factored into the budgeted amount.

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She said a comprehensive building inspection has not been completed. Without an inspection, the town does not have a complete assessment of the roof, heating and ventilation systems, electrical and plumbing systems, structural condition, accessibility requirements, hazardous materials, code compliance or other major repair needs. The total cost of accepting and using the building could exceed the $130,000 currently reserved.

In addition to repairs or renovation, Bernard said ownership could require annual spending for heat, electricity, water and sewer, insurance, security, routine maintenance, snow removal, grounds care and staff time. The warrant does not establish the total future cost of operating the building or identify a funded long-term municipal use.

Prior to the July 21 vote, resident Lisa Arsenault asked that if Meroby goes back to RSU 10, what happens to the $130,000?

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Bernard responded, “The town hasn’t committed yet, so the board could choose just that $130,000 in undesignated, so you don’t have to raise it.”

As for what RSU 10 plans to do with the building, Gilbert said in the immediate future, the building will provide secure storage for district equipment, files, furniture and instructional materials. The existing playgrounds will remain available for district use, and the property will provide additional parking for staff at Mountain Valley Community School events.

The site will also serve as a location for RSU 10 transportation operations, including bus parking and related support functions.

Gilbert said potential future uses may include specialized educational programming, partnerships with community organizations and public agencies, expanded buildings and grounds operations, practice space for athletic teams, performance space for the arts and meeting space for district staff.