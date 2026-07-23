Rot is visible near the base of a roof support beam on the Hippach Field grandstand in Farmington. The town closed the grandstand and adjacent sidewalk after inspectors determined the damage posed a public safety hazard. (Courtesy of Philip Hutchins)

FARMINGTON — The Hippach Field grandstand and the sidewalk in front of it have been closed after inspectors found extensive rot in a major beam supporting the roof.

The problem was discovered Tuesday while town officials, engineers and contractors were evaluating the grandstand’s existing brick columns, Public Works Director Philip Hutchins said.

Hutchins said a representative of Scully Construction noticed “potential rot to a major support beam supporting the roof.” Hutchins and civil engineer Aaron Dyer then inspected the beam more thoroughly and determined that the internal rot might extend nearly to the roof, creating a public safety hazard.

The town closed the grandstand and sidewalk and arranged for Wentworth Partners of Skowhegan to inspect the structure within 48 hours.

Inspectors Chris Bugay and Steven Govoni determined that the 16-foot-long, 8-by-8-inch beam had internal rot extending almost to the top, Hutchins said.

The beam had “only 3 inches of semi-good material left supporting,” he said.

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Inspectors also found evidence that both major support beams had undergone previous repairs and determined they could not be repaired again. They recommended replacing the wooden supports with 16-foot steel beams designed to withstand wind loads.

Replacing the beams will also require changes to the concrete foundations beneath them. Wentworth Partners began preparing structural calculations and a design, which Hutchins said could be completed within about a week.

Scully Construction owner Brendan Scully has offered to install the new concrete bases and assist with the beams. The project will also require carpentry work.

Hutchins said he contacted Austin Stubbs of Peach and Pine Construction LLC for a site visit expected early the following week. Stubbs, a local resident, “would be willing to donate the majority of his labor costs to help,” Hutchins said.

The town will seek proposals from Scully Construction and Peach and Pine Construction after the structural design is completed to determine the project’s cost.

“If the funds are available, we could possibly be looking as soon as a 4-week turn around time,” Hutchins said, depending on material availability and procurement approvals.

Hutchins said Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Savage told him the closure would not affect baseball programs. The grandstand will remain unavailable during games until repairs are completed, and the department will keep the baseball community informed as the work progresses.

Hippach Field is at 306 Main St. in the heart of Farmington. The town-owned recreation complex includes major league and Little League baseball fields, tennis and basketball courts, a playground, picnic areas and other recreational facilities.