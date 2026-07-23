Erika Pelletier and Joshua Merrick, of Jay, spend time in May 2020 kayaking on Wilson Pond in Wilton. (Pam Harnden/Staff Writer)

Western Maine has an abundance of lakes, ponds and rivers, but public boat rentals are concentrated in only a few communities. Wilton offers equipment beside Wilson Lake, Farmington and Bethel have carry-away rentals, Bethel outfitters run shuttle-supported trips on the Androscoggin River, and Rangeley-area businesses offer rentals lasting from an hour to several days.

Bernadette Harvell, of Farmington, secures her kayak in May 2021 at the Wilson Lake boat launch in Wilton. (File photo)

WILTON

Kineowatha Park offers one of the region’s simplest waterfront rental options.

The municipal park sits on Wilson Lake and has offered canoe, kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals. A town report also describes a docking area designed to make entering and leaving kayaks easier. The Recreation Department has asked renters to provide 24 hours’ notice when possible.

The town does not publish current rental prices or detailed 2026 procedures online, so renters should contact Wilton Recreation before making a special trip.

Equipment: Canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards

Water: Wilson Lake

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Launch: At Kineowatha Park

Transportation: Not required when equipment is used at the park

Reservations: 24 hours’ notice requested when possible

Current price: Not published online

Contact: Wilton Recreation Department, 207-645-4825

FARMINGTON

Sam Daku, left, and Joe Staples prepare to kayak down the Sandy River in Farmington in July 2023. The two were waiting for co-workers from Bluesky, a marijuana business in Farmington, to join them. (Donna M. Perry/Staff Writer)

Mainely Outdoors at the University of Maine at Farmington rents paddling equipment to the public, students and members of the university’s Fitness and Recreation Center. Each package includes the boat or board, paddle and personal flotation device.

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This is a carry-away rental. Customers pick up equipment at the UMF Fitness and Recreation Center and transport it to their chosen lake, pond or river access.

Public daily prices: kayak package, $25; canoe package, $35; stand-up paddleboard package, $35

Launch: No public launch at the rental site

Transportation: Required

Location: UMF Fitness and Recreation Center, 152 Quebec St.

Contact: 207-778-7495

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BETHEL

A group from the Bethel Outdoor Adventure and Campground float and paddle in August 2022 down the Androscoggin River in West Bethel. All were driven from the Bethel business a few miles down the river from Newt’s Landing where they put in. (Russ Dillingham/Staff Photographer) Purchase this image

Bethel has the widest selection of rental arrangements in the guide. Visitors can rent equipment for an independent outing or book an Androscoggin River trip with equipment and shuttle transportation included.

Sport Thoma

Sport Thoma rents kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards from its Bethel store during the summer. A paddle and personal flotation device are included, while customers handle transportation, launching and retrieval.

Daily prices: single kayak, $40; tandem kayak, $50; stand-up paddleboard, $50; canoe: $50

Launch: No waterfront launch advertised at the store

Transportation: Required

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Reservations: Call or visit the Bethel store

Contact: 207-824-2266

Bethel Outdoor Adventure

Bethel Outdoor Adventure operates Androscoggin River trips from its campground at 121 Mayville Road. Customers check in, receive equipment and a safety briefing, ride a shuttle upriver and paddle back to the campground.

West Bethel trip: single kayak, $50; double kayak, $70; canoe, $70

Duration: One to three hours

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Gilead trip: single kayak, $60; double kayak, $80; canoe, $80

Duration: Several hours; confirm when booking

Included: Boat, paddle, PFD, safety briefing, parking and shuttle

Reservations: Online booking available

Contact: 207-824-4224

Children younger than 5 may not participate, minors must be accompanied by an adult and shoes are required. Customers bringing private kayaks or paddleboards may use the company’s launch for $20 per group, but shuttle service is not provided for privately owned equipment.

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Maine River Runners

Maine River Runners in Bethel advertises paddleboard, SUP-kayak, inflatable-kayak and rigid-kayak rentals, along with half-day and full-day options and an upriver shuttle.

Location: 66 Mayville Road, Bethel

Contact: 802-734-3099

WATERFORD

Outdoor Odyssey rents single, tandem and angler kayaks and angler paddleboards from 1208 Norway Road in Waterford. Customers may pick up equipment or pay $25 for delivery to listed locations, including North Pond Dam and Pennesseewassee Lake in Norway.

Rentals include a paddle, PFD and safety whistle.

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Prices:

Single kayak or paddleboard: $30 for two hours, $40 for four hours or $60 for a full day

Fishing kayak or fishing paddleboard: $35 for two hours, $45 for four hours or $65 for a full day

Tandem kayak: $40 for two hours, $50 for four hours or $70 for a full day

Contact: 207-291-1802

RANGELEY

Kayakers paddle across the water in Rangeley in 2019, where local outfitters offer rentals for exploring the area’s lakes and ponds. (Stephanie Chu-O’Neil/Staff Writer)

Rangeley Adventure Company rents single and tandem kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards for hourly, half-day, daily and multiple-day use.

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All rentals include paddles and life jackets, with a leash included for paddleboards. Vehicle pads and straps are available, and delivery may be arranged for an additional charge. Rentals of two days or longer can be reserved online. One-day, half-day and hourly rentals are first come, first served at the store.

Kayaks: Single kayak, $50 daily; tandem kayak, $65 daily; five or more days, $42 per day for a single or $55 for a tandem; hourly on Haley Pond, $25; half day on Haley Pond or Rangeley Lake, $50

Stand-up paddleboards: Daily, $50; five or more days, $45 per day; hourly on Haley Pond, $25; half day on Haley Pond or Rangeley Lake, $50

Canoes: Daily, $65; five or more days, $55 per day; hourly on Haley Pond, $25; half day on Haley Pond or Rangeley Lake, $50

Location: 7 Pond St., Rangeley

Contact: 207-864-2771

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OQUOSSOC

River’s Edge Sports rents canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards from its shop at 38 Carry Road in Oquossoc. Customers may launch from the company’s dock on Rangeley Lake, take equipment elsewhere or arrange delivery and pickup. Paddles and life jackets are included.

Standard rental rates and delivery charges are not published on the company’s paddling page.

River’s Edge also offers Kennebago and Cupsuptic river trips with equipment, drop-off and pickup included. The Kennebago trip follows about 5 miles of easy current and generally takes two to three hours. The Cupsuptic trip begins and ends at the Cupsuptic public boat launch.

River-trip prices: single kayak, $55; tandem kayak, $70; canoe, $55

Contact: 207-864-5582

Advance reservations are recommended.

Those communities still have paddling opportunities, but visitors should expect to bring equipment, rent from another town or arrange private transportation. A public boat launch does not necessarily mean that rentals or shuttles are available.

Prices, hours, reservation policies, delivery areas and river conditions may change. Before traveling, customers should contact the business or check its booking site to confirm availability, included safety equipment, transportation arrangements and weather policies.

Western Maine does not have a rental counter at every public launch, but the existing businesses cover a useful range of needs, from equipment beside a town beach to multi-day rentals and shuttle-supported river trips.