Families considering homeschooling in Maine must first choose one of two legal options. Both allow parents to educate their children at home while offering broad flexibility in curriculum, teaching methods and daily schedules.
The primary difference is who assumes responsibility for legal filings, annual requirements and student records.
Under option 1, officially called home instruction, the parent directs the child’s educational program and is responsible for meeting state requirements. Families beginning home instruction must file a Notice of Intent within 10 calendar days, and continuing families must submit a continuation notice and annual assessment by Sept. 1 each year.
Option 1 families must provide at least 175 instructional days each year. Required subjects include English language arts, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, health education, library skills and fine arts. Students must also complete Maine studies during one grade from grades 6 through 12 and demonstrate computer proficiency during one grade from grades 7 through 12.
Annual assessment options include standardized testing, a review by a Maine-certified teacher and other methods allowed under state law. Parents are also responsible for maintaining educational records and preparing transcripts or diplomas when needed.
Under option 2, a student enrolls in a private school recognized by the state as providing equivalent instruction. These schools are often informally called umbrella schools because they oversee the legal requirements while families provide the day-to-day instruction at home.
The Maine Department of Education maintains an online list of recognized equivalent instruction private schools. Families should compare schools carefully because tuition, services, recordkeeping, graduation requirements and parent responsibilities can vary. The department notes that recognition does not constitute approval or an endorsement of a school’s quality or effectiveness.
Under Maine’s equivalent instruction law, the private school files the required enrollment documentation with the superintendent of the student’s resident school district, helping families satisfy Maine’s compulsory attendance requirements while allowing parents to retain responsibility for their child’s education.
Some families also choose to join the Home School Legal Defense Association, commonly known as HSLDA, for legal information, advocacy and member support. Membership is optional and does not replace the legal requirements of either option 1 or option 2.
Parents withdrawing a child from a public or private school should notify the school in writing, provide the student’s final attendance date and request that academic records be released or transferred to the family’s new educational program. Obtaining attendance, health and special education records at the same time can help ensure a smooth transition.
Once the legal requirements are in place, families can focus on what homeschooling is really about: choosing curriculum, creating meaningful learning experiences and building an education tailored to their child’s interests, abilities and goals.
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