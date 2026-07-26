Western Maine golf extends well beyond Sugarloaf and Sunday River. Across Franklin and Oxford counties and the upper Androscoggin River valley, golfers can find inexpensive rural layouts, community clubs and destination courses with mountain views.
The region’s courses range from informal par-3 layouts and community nine-hole clubs to major mountain destinations.
Because the golf season is short and weather-dependent, players should verify rates, tee-time requirements, cart charges and tournament closures before traveling.
This guide includes both the region’s best-known courses and smaller operations that are easy to overlook.
PHILLIPS
Justafield Golf is an informal 18-hole par-3 walking course along Route 4. Its short holes and rural setting make it approachable for beginners, families and golfers working on their iron play.
RANGELEY
Mingo Springs Golf Course is a family-owned public 18-hole course at 43 Country Club Road. The more open front nine gives way to a tighter back nine where accuracy matters. Built across rolling terrain, it has elevated tees and greens, narrow tree-lined fairways and water hazards on three holes.
Peak-season 2026 rates are $80 Monday through Thursday and $93 Friday through Sunday for 18 holes with a cart. Nine holes with a cart cost $55 on weekdays and $61 on weekends. Lower spring, fall and afternoon rates are available.
The Evergreen Golf Club is a nine-hole course at 522 Dallas Hill Road in Rangeley, within Dallas Plantation. The course has five sets of tees on each hole, along with practice greens, a driving range and a full pro shop, allowing golfers to tailor the round to their ability level.
STRATTON
Moose Meadows Golf Course is an informal nine-hole par-3 course at 485 Rangeley Road in Stratton. Its compact layout offers a casual alternative to the region’s larger courses. Built and maintained by community members, it was developed as a casual place where golfers could learn and play. Contact: 207-864-2783.
CARRABASSETT VALLEY
Sugarloaf Golf Club is an 18-hole Robert Trent Jones Jr. mountain course following steep terrain near the Carrabassett River. The elevation changes make the course play longer than it may appear, and the signature 11th hole requires a tee shot from an elevated position across the river. Golf carts are included with greens fees, rental clubs are available, and the property has a driving range.
Junior golfers age 17 and younger may play free after 2 p.m. when accompanied by a paying adult. The course generally operates from May through October.
WILTON
Wilson Lake Country Club is a historic nine-hole course at 320 Weld Road near the shore of Wilson Lake. Designed by Wayne Stiles, it opened Aug. 6, 1932, and retains much of its original layout. Patty Berg played an exhibition match there in 1946, setting the women’s course record of 38.
CHESTERVILLE
Fairway Fields Golf Course at 154 George Thomas Road is redeveloping a former course as a driving range and practice facility. It should not be treated as a reopened golf course unless regular course play resumes.
LEEDS
Springbrook Golf Club is an 18-hole course at 141 U.S. Route 202. It is one of the closest full-length options for golfers from Livermore, Livermore Falls, Jay and Fayette.
TURNER
Turner Highlands Golf Course is an 18-hole public course created on former apple-orchard land. Tee times are required and may be booked online or by telephone up to one week in advance.
Current posted rates are $30 walking or $50 with a cart for nine holes and $50 walking or $72 with a cart for 18 holes. Twilight rates are also available. The Highland Grille operates at the course.
MEXICO
Oakdale Country Club is a public, member-owned nine-hole course at 13 Country Club Road. Established in 1923, it serves the wider Rumford-Mexico area and hosts clinics, tournaments and community events.
PARIS
Paris Hill Country Club is a public nine-hole course at 455 Paris Hill Road. Established in 1899, it combines historic character with community leagues, scrambles and seasonal events.
Golfers should check the club calendar because leagues and tournaments may limit public play.
NORWAY
Norway Country Club is a public nine-hole, par-35 course at 310 Waterford Road. It measures 2,909 yards from the longest tees and offers a moderate-length round in a traditional community-club setting.
HEBRON
Hebron Pines Golf Course combines a nine-hole layout with an RV campground. Its informal setting may appeal to campers, families and casual golfers.
BETHEL
The Bethel Resort Golf Course has an 18-hole, par-72 course near Bethel village. The course was expanded and redesigned by Geoffrey Cornish and now measures 6,663 yards.
For 2026, public rates are $65 for nine holes and $85 for 18 holes. The resort also offers golf-and-lodging packages that include cart rental.
NEWRY
Sunday River Golf Club is an 18-hole Robert Trent Jones Jr. mountain course at 18 Championship Drive. Opened in 2005, it features substantial elevation changes and views across the Mahoosuc Range.
The property includes a driving range, practice green, pro shop and clubhouse restaurant. Maine residents receive discounted golf on Wednesdays, while New Hampshire residents receive discounts on Tuesdays.
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