T-shirts like these will be worn at the Andover Olde Home Days on July 31 and Aug. 1. (Courtesy of Andover Olde Home Days Committee)

ANDOVER — The 45th Olde Home Days festival on Friday and Saturday, July 31 and Aug. 1, is expected to have something for everyone, including a backseat sulky driver contest, the Mountain Misfits Highland Games, along with traditional events like the photo contest, the flower show and the action at the Mowta Speedway Lawnmower Races.

All of Friday’s activities are on the Town Common, beginning with the food trucks, which will be serving during the entire evening from 3-9 p.m.

There will be two live music performers — Brad Hooper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and James Rice from 7-9 p.m. In between, there will be a pie eating contest, with registration from 5-6 p.m., and messy eating from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s big day gets underway with a road race, with registration 7-7:45 a.m. at Andover Elementary School, 85 Pine St.; the race begins and ends there starting at 8 a.m.

Also at 8 a.m. is the coffee, donuts and cookie walk at the Andover Congregational Church, and registration at Grimaldi Field for the Mountain Misfits Highland Games.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the tennis court for the backseat sulky driver contest.

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The Highland Games start at 9 a.m. at Grimaldi Field, along with the antique, classic and hot rod cruise-in at Akers Field.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and goes through downtown. This year’s theme is “A River Valley Playground,” with this year’s winner receiving a cash prize. Judging will be based on creativity, relevance to the theme and overall presentation.

Parade lineup begins at 9 a.m. at White’s Field, with judging beginning at 9:30 a.m. Due to safety concerns, there will not be a kids bike parade this year.

There will be public parking at Grimaldi Field from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with complimentary shuttle services during that time, running to 4:30 p.m.

The photograph contest and exhibition will be at the Town Hall from 9 a.m. to noon, with the flower show close by from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historical society.

Most of the events begin at 11 a.m., including the children’s games and activities at the ball field, the backseat sulky driver contest at the tennis court, a wooden foundry patterns display until 4 at the library community room, a fly casting contest at Morse Field, the antique tractor pull at Grimaldi Field, and the book sale and basket raffle until 4 at the public library.

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The chicken barbeque at the fire station begins at 11:30 a.m. as does the women’s skillet toss. Registration is 30 minutes prior to the event.

This year’s Andover Olde Home Days button was designed by Sue Rioux. Buttons are just $1 each. The donated grand prize has a value of $2,500. (Courtesy of Andover Olde Home Days Committee)

A three-hour cornhole tournament begins at noon in the field next to Mills Market.

Andover Olde Home Days buttons are $1 each and available at Mills Market, Pete’s Hardware, Aroma Joe’s, Kate’s Kones and Aubuchon Hardware. The button was designed by Sue Rioux.

This year’s grand prize was donated by Clean Cut Painting Co., which includes two professional painters for 10 hours of labor each, plus up to $500 in materials covered — a $2,500 value. Additional raffle items include local gift card baskets and lift tickets to Mt Abram Ski Area & Bike Park.

Raffles will be held at 1 and 2:30 p.m. at the gazebo. If your number is called, you’ll need to present your winning button in person to claim your prize.

Other afternoon events include a sing-along at 1 p.m. at the Andover Congregational Church, the Andover Service Circle Raffle at 2 p.m. on the Town Common, with the Service Circle 50/50 drawing at 3:30 p.m. on the Town Common.

At 3 p.m., the Ellis River Riders Gymkhana Show will be on the Airport Road. The Mowta Speedway Lawnmower Races is at 4 p.m. at Grimaldi Field.

The festival concludes with a town dance from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Lone Mountain Campground.