FARMINGTON — Crowds filled Broadway, Church Street and Meetinghouse Park in Farmington on July 25 for the town’s 61st annual Summer Festival, with vendors, food, music, children’s activities and entertainment under sunny skies.

Elvis tribute artist Don Boudreau performs July 25 during Farmington Summer Fest, drawing a crowd with his look, voice and stage presence. Festivalgoers watched and danced as he brought the sound of Elvis Presley to the Broadway Stage. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

Elvis tribute artist Don Boudreau drew an enthusiastic crowd at the Broadway Stage with a performance that captured Elvis Presley’s look, voice and stage presence as festivalgoers danced along.

Markus and Angelique Steelgrave of Steelgrave Magic create balloon figures for children July 25 during Farmington Summer Fest at Meetinghouse Park. Families gathered beneath the tent to watch the balloon artists work. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

The free community festival, organized by the Farmington Downtown Association, brought residents and visitors together for a full day of activities throughout downtown

Festivalgoers walk past vendor tents and colorful flags July 25 along Broadway during Farmington Summer Fest. Sunny skies and warm weather drew large crowds to the downtown celebration. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

A musician performs for visitors in the Meetinghouse Park gazebo July 25 during Farmington Summer Fest. Festivalgoers listened from the shaded park as activities continued throughout downtown. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

Members of Blue Crew FIRST Robotics Competition Team 6153 serve root beer floats July 25 during Farmington Summer Fest. The team includes students from Mt. Blue High School and other area schools. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

Children visit animals from Fred and Mathilda’s Petting Zoo during Farmington Summer Fest on July 25 at Meetinghouse Park. The petting zoo was among the free family activities offered during the downtown festival. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

Representatives of the Farmington Public Library greet visitors July 25 at the library’s booth during Farmington Summer Fest. The booth featured information, activities and library merchandise. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)