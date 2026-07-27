FARMINGTON — Crowds filled Broadway, Church Street and Meetinghouse Park in Farmington on July 25 for the town’s 61st annual Summer Festival, with vendors, food, music, children’s activities and entertainment under sunny skies.
Elvis tribute artist Don Boudreau drew an enthusiastic crowd at the Broadway Stage with a performance that captured Elvis Presley’s look, voice and stage presence as festivalgoers danced along.
The free community festival, organized by the Farmington Downtown Association, brought residents and visitors together for a full day of activities throughout downtown
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