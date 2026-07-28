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Oversized Christmas ornaments decorate the grounds July 24 at Softie Delite in Livermore Falls during the shop’s Christmas in July celebration. The summer display added a festive holiday theme to the ice cream stop. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)
An inflatable Santa greets customers July 24 at Softie Delite in Livermore Falls during the shop’s Christmas in July celebration. Holiday decorations and seasonal specials brought a touch of December to the summer ice cream stop. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...

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