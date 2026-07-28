The Franklin County Superior Court in Farmington is pictured April 21. (Anna Chadwick/Staff Photographer)

Franklin County commissioners have selected five candidates to interview out of 11 applicants for the county administrator position, interim Administrator Susan Pratt said.

Interviews will take place the third week of August.

Commissioners went over the applications in a nearly two-hour executive session Monday as scheduled at the county Emergency Operations Center in Farmington, she said.

Former County Administrator Amy Bernard left July 3 after four years to be town manager of Mexico.

The candidates are from in state and out of state, she said.

Once they narrow the applicants to two or three finalists, a 10-member committee will be formed with representatives of as many county departments as possible, Pratt said.

Commissioners decided they will do at least two interviews for the finalists once that is determined.

“We are excited to have good applications,” she said.