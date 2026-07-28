RUMFORD — Mountain Valley High School student Sawyer Durant represented his town — and Maine — in Washington, D.C. in July at American Boys Nation, a civics and leadership program tied to the Boys and Girls State programs.

Superintendent Matt Gilbert, who said he participated in Boys State when he was in high school, recognized Durant at the July 27 Regional School Unit 10 meeting. Gilbert said the program is sponsored by the American Legion.

“Every year, Maine gets to elect two delegates to go to Boys Nation, which is a massive recognition,” he said. “And this year, Sawyer Durant was chosen by a panel of his peers from throughout the state to attend the American Boys Nation at Washington, D.C.”

Sawyer, an incoming senior, was working a state where he was elected state treasurer.

“Sawyer had the opportunity to experience much of what our nation’s Capitol has to offer. In only his first day, he was voted as Senate Sergeant At Arms,” Gilbert said. “So he was even holding a position at the national level. He passed a bill within Boys Nation in government for tax forgiveness for small businesses.”

Sawyer’s mother, Amber Durant, works as an educational technician in alternative education at Mountain Valley High School.

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American Legion Boys Nation and American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation are premier, week-long civic training programs held in Washington, D.C. Outstanding high school juniors, two selected from each state’s respective Boys State and Girls State programs, act as “senators” to draft legislation, participate in mock committee hearings and elect national officials.

Delegates participate in the federal legislative process by writing bills, holding senate sessions, and debating national issues. Students engage in national campaigns, vote in elections, and participate in party caucuses.

These delegates typically visit Capitol Hill to meet with their state’s elected officials and often visit historic monuments, federal agencies and the White House.

To be eligible for Boys/Girls Nation, students must first be selected to attend their respective statewide Boys State or Girls State programs.

This year’s Dirigo State, Maine’s version of the program, was again held at Colby College in Waterville, where nearly 180 students completed the program June 26. For the fifth year, it was a successfully coed integrated program, previously Boys and Girls State, and open to all high school juniors.

The $400 student fees were sponsored by American Legion Posts, American Legion Auxiliary Units, Sons of The American Legion Squadrons, businesses, and civic, faith based, or fraternal groups.

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Mountain Valley students Emma Williamson and Kierregan Magno and Dirigo High School student Marley Berry also participated in the program at Colby this year.

The American Legion Department of Maine National Executive Committee Alternate Kirk Thurston, an expert on the Americanism leg of the Legion, said most delegates are sponsored by private individuals who remain anonymous.

“Sponsorships for delegates are made possible through private and business donations in the River Valley who are dedicated to the future of our region, state, and country,” Thurston said.

Delegates are chosen based on leadership, character, scholarship and interest in government and community service.

“Being an educated voter is one of the most valuable life skills that you can have,” Dirigo State Director Matthew LeClair said recently. “So teaching them those fundamentals that they have through their Constitution and how national and state governments are run is so important.”

Lou Marin contributed to this report.