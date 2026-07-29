JAY — Regional School Unit 73 is working to fill teaching and support vacancies before classes begin Aug. 27 after directors accepted four employee resignations July 23.

The board voted unanimously to accept, with regret, the resignations of Spruce Mountain Elementary School Principal Patrick St. Clair and teachers Avery Cloutier, Sunny Rose Juzukonis and Eric Taylor. No reasons for the departures were discussed during the meeting.

Superintendent Scott Albert said the district has openings in general education, special education and support services. Some positions could be filled by transferring current employees, although those moves could create vacancies elsewhere.

Spruce Mountain Primary School is seeking a guidance counselor, kindergarten teacher and second grade teacher. The middle school has an opening for a science teacher, while the high school needs world language and mathematics teachers.

Albert said interviews were beginning, including interviews for the world language position the following Monday.

The district also has special education vacancies at the primary, elementary, middle and high schools, including teaching and educational technician positions.

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Candidates have been found for two special education teaching positions at the high school, Albert said, but the district was awaiting certification before presenting the appointments to directors in August.

A bus driver-custodian position and a cafeteria worker position also remain open.

“It’s fairly typical for this time of year, so I’m not overly worried,” Albert said.

The board will meet again Aug. 20. The Finance Committee is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m.