JAY — Roof, boiler and tennis court projects were progressing in late July as Regional School Unit 73 prepared its buildings for students to return Aug. 27.
Superintendent Scott Albert updated directors July 23 on roofing and heating projects at Spruce Mountain Primary School, along with work on the tennis courts.
Crews had removed sections of the old roof and installed ice and water shielding on the lower-pitched areas. Shingles had been replaced on the playground side of the building, while a new rubber membrane had been installed on the flat roof.
“We haven’t found any moisture underneath,” Albert said.
Work had also begun to restore the building’s fascia and drip edge. Albert said an engineer was expected to examine the roof while construction was underway rather than waiting until the project was complete.
The new boilers had been set and piped, and new hot-water tanks had been installed. Underground electrical lines were discovered beneath the location originally selected for buried propane tanks, requiring the tanks to be moved.
Albert said relocating the tanks could add as much as $1,000 to the project but would not significantly affect the overall work.
The tennis courts had also been surfaced and needed to cure for 14 days before crews could apply the specialized coating, add lines and install fencing. Albert said the work appeared on schedule to meet a Sept. 30 completion deadline.
Cleaning and maintenance were underway in every district building. Albert said teachers are generally kept out of each building for two or three weeks while custodial crews wax floors and complete other summer work.
“Everything seems to be on time,” Albert said.
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