FARMINGTON — Reconstruction of the wall at Hippach Field is moving forward, with crews removing the pillars to make way for a continuous concrete footing designed to withstand flooding.
Voters approved $150,000 at the 2022 annual town meeting to replace the wooden sections of the Hippach Field wall with brick, Public Works Director Philip Hutchins said.
The Select Board voted April 23 to reject the only masonry bid presented by the Parks and Recreation Department because it did not include excavation costs. The town had been unable to obtain excavation bids without completed engineering plans.
The project was assigned to the Public Works Department and incorporated into the town’s Main Street project, providing for a complete engineering design and coordinated excavation and masonry work.
Hutchins said preserving the wall’s historic appearance remained a priority during the design process. Engineers determined, however, that the pillars needed to be removed so the new wall could be built on a continuous concrete footing capable of withstanding flood conditions.
The town will store the original bricks, concrete pillar caps and decorative concrete balls at the Public Works facility for future use. The new pillars will feature granite caps and balls instead of concrete.
The brick wall between the grandstand and field house, including the main gate and plaque, will remain. The gate will be sandblasted and repainted.
The wall reconstruction is a separate project from repairs to the Hippach Field grandstand, which was closed last week after inspectors found extensive rot in major wooden beams supporting its roof.
The problem was discovered while town officials, engineers and contractors were evaluating the grandstand’s brick columns, Hutchins said.
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