FARMINGTON — Visitors to Mosher Hill Falls can cross Mosher Stream above and below the waterfall on two aluminum footbridges installed by the High Peaks Alliance.

The bridges replace crossings where hikers previously picked their way across wet, loose and slippery rocks. They make it easier to complete the steep loop trail through the 199-acre Bernard and Jean Kinney Family Forest while preserving the trail’s rugged character.

One of two new aluminum footbridges spans Mosher Stream along the loop trail at Mosher Hill Falls in Farmington. The bridges replace crossings over loose and slippery rocks above and below the waterfall. (Courtesy of High Peaks Alliance)

Construction began in late June and was completed during the first week of July. Four members of the alliance’s Recreation Ranger team carried the bridge components and other materials by hand from the trailhead and installed them with help from two board members and three community volunteers.

“Time and time again, I witnessed people struggling to find sure footing in the stream while crossing to see both sides of the gorge and waterfall,” High Peaks Alliance Executive Director Brent West said. “Now that High Peaks Alliance owns this property, we felt this place was deserving of a major upgrade.”

The upper bridge is 28 feet long and 4 feet wide. The lower bridge is 24 feet long and 4 feet wide. Both were manufactured by Rolling Barge.

“The trail is still the steep rocky loop around the gorge, but now you can cross and recross on two long-lasting aluminum bridges,” West said.

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Before the project, visitors completing the loop had to cross the stream twice by stepping across rocks that could be wet or unstable. One bridge now spans the stream above the falls, while the other provides a crossing below it.

High Peaks Alliance acquired the property in June and conserved it as the Bernard and Jean Kinney Family Forest. The property includes the 45-foot waterfall, mature conifers, wetlands and a loop trail providing access to both sides of the gorge.

Mosher Hill Falls descends through a wooded gorge in the Bernard and Jean Kinny Family Forest in Farmington. Two new footbridges connect the loop trail above and below the 45-foot waterfall. (Courtesy of High Peaks Alliance)

The bridge project was included in the alliance’s fundraising budget. Support came from the John Sage Foundation, Maine Mountain Collaborative, Lands for Maine’s Future, the U.S. Forest Service Community Forest Program, Susan and Fritz Onion, Acme Land Surveying, Acorn Engineering and private donors.

Access has also been improved with the addition of a parking lot across the street from the trailhead.

The alliance does not have visitation estimates for the property, but said Mosher Hill Falls was the Farmington location community members most often identified as important to preserve for permanent public access. The site was later identified as worthy of conservation in the State of the High Peaks reports.

The alliance also plans to use the forest as an outdoor learning site for Foster Career and Technical Education Center’s forestry and wood harvesting and outdoor leadership programs.

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The forest is named for Bernard and Jean Kinney, whose family allowed the public to use the property for about 20 years before its conservation.

Former owner Steve Kinney said he chose the name because his parents taught their children to value nature and care for the land.

A dedication ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 8. The event will include brief remarks, a walk to the falls and time to explore the trail improvements.

Jean Kinney, who is 101, is expected to take part in the ceremony.