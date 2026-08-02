In Franklin County, blueberry farms offer options for fresh picking.
Blueberries/Apples
Irish’s Berries & Honey — Blueberries, honey from hives on the farm, maple syrup from trees on the farm.
20 Davenport Hill Road, Jay
Phone: 207- 897-5708 or 207-931-8623
Email: [email protected]
Open: Late July through early August from dawn to dusk, call for current conditions
Payment: Cash, check
Organic blueberries, U-pick and already picked
16 Masterman Drive, Avon
Phone: 207-592-8524
Email: [email protected]
Open: daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from late July to mid-August berries and weather permitting
Call to confirm before you head out to the farm.
Directions: Starting in Avon at the Phillips town line, follow River Road (Route 149) south 1.5 miles and look for a sign for Masterman Drive on the left. From Main Street in Phillips, cross the Sandy River bridge and go 1.5 miles south on River Road to Masterman Drive. From Main Street in Strong, turn onto Route 149 and go north 5 miles to Masterman Drive. Click here for a map and directions.
Payment: Cash, Check
Apples/Blueberries
Morrison Hill Road, Farmington
Phone: 207-778-4945
Email: [email protected]
Open: mid- to late-July, Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; family run
PYO opens Sept. 5.
Directions: From West Farmington, follow Route 43 west to a left turn onto Morrison Hill Road. The orchard is about one half mile beyond. Two varieties of MacIntosh available after September 15. Morrison Hill Orchard facebook page. Call ahead for availability.
Thistle Moon Farmstead, aka Wilton Blueberry Farm
Uses natural growing practices, not yet certified, blueberries, gift shop, porta-potties, cellphone service. No dogs allowed except for service animals.
83 Mclaughlin Road, Wilton
Phone: 207- 645-4678
Email: [email protected]
Open seasonally, from mid- to late-July through the end of August; see our website for dates and hours.
Directions: Once on McLaughlin Road continue on onto the dirt road that enters the fields.
We use natural practices, but are not yet certified organic.
Payment: cash, debit cards, all credit cards, Venmo.
Masterman Farm
Blueberries
16 Masterman Drive, Avon
Phone: 207-592-8524
Organic
Blueberries
628 Taylor Hill Road, Strong
Phone: 207-684-2037
OXFORD COUNTY
In Oxford County, berries of all types and apples are offered, including cranberries, blueberries raspberries and apples.
Birch Bog Farm (formerly Woodward Cranberry Farm)
Certified organic, cranberries
41 Dundee Road, Albany Township
Phone: 207-357-1442
Email: [email protected]
Open: Begin U Pick Columbus Day weekend. Harvest season is typically early October through November, depending on frost risk and other unpredictable mother nature events. Check the website for latest information. Click here for current open hours, days and dates. We are Certified organic for all crops.
Directions: From Waterford, take Route 35 north, turn right onto Sawin Hill Road, turn right onto Dundee Road.
Payment: Cash, Venmo, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, debit cards.
No pesticides are used on apples, flowers, U-pick and already picked, concessions or refreshment stand.
684 Grover Hill Road, Bethel
No pesticides are used on apples, flowers. U-pick and already picked. Concessions or refreshment stand.
Phone: 207-233-7819
Email: [email protected]
Open: September, Thursday to Monday; October, 7 days a week.
Directions: From Routes 5/35 in Albany Township, go north into Bethel, go left onto Old West bethel Road, go right onto Grover Hill Road. The orchard entrance is on the left after the driveway to a private home. It’s about 150 feet after the mailbox marked 684. The road slightly turns so it’s hard to see from the mailbox. Look for large white signs marking entrance and parking. Free old-style pressing every Saturday to sample during open season. We do not use pesticides on the crops.
Payment: Cash, debit cards, Visa, MasterCard, Discover, AmEx.
Maple Crest Farm
Raspberries
349 Paris Hill Road, Buckfield
Phone: 207-336-2466
Email: [email protected]
Open: Call before you go
Choose and cut your own flowers, turkey, Christmas trees, farm market.
48 River Street, Fryeburg
Phone: 207-935-2567
Email: [email protected]
Open: July, August, September until frost, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Choose and cut your own flowers, or we can pick them fresh for you. Handicapped accessible. Restrooms available. Bus parking. In the fall, there is a huge hay fort for the children to play in. Plus a large assortment of pumpkins, winter squashes, gourds, apples, apple cider, apple products, mums, asters, seasonal decorations, hay bales and corn stalks.
Order fresh, local Thanksgiving turkeys, pies and other baked goods in early November. For families across New England, the farm becomes a destination to choose and cut their holiday tree. Travel to the field to choose and cut from thousands of Weston’s grown Fraser and Balsam Fir trees or select one already cut at the farm.
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