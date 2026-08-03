Western Maine families are preparing for a new school year, whether students return to public-school classrooms or begin learning at home. Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon welcomes students to the first day of classes Aug. 28, 2024. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

Backpacks may be packed, devices charged and first-day outfits chosen, but not every western Maine student will be waiting for a school bus when the new academic year begins.

Students in Regional School Unit 9 based in Farmington and Regional School Unit 73 based in Jay will begin returning to school Aug. 26 and 27. Meanwhile, homeschooling families are choosing books, organizing learning spaces and planning their first days, which may include a “not-back-to-school” picnic instead of the traditional trip to a classroom.

Whether children attend public school or learn at home, the remaining weeks of summer give families time to gather supplies, complete paperwork and establish routines. They also offer time to prepare children for new teachers, unfamiliar classmates, peer pressure and the uncertainty that can accompany a new school year.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS OPEN AUG. 26 AND 27

RSU 9, the Mt. Blue Regional School District, serves Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Weld and Wilton.

RSU 73 serves Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls.

Both districts will begin welcoming students Wednesday, Aug. 26, with additional students beginning Thursday, Aug. 27. Families should check district and school communications to determine which day applies to each child.

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Those communications may also include classroom assignments, bus routes, arrival and dismissal procedures, orientation events and grade-specific supply lists.

Parents should make sure schools have current telephone numbers, emergency contacts, medical information and lists of adults authorized to pick up their children. Students participating in fall sports may need updated physical examinations, permission forms or other documents before they can practice or compete.

WHAT TO BUY AND WHAT TO KEEP

Back-to-school shopping does not have to mean replacing everything from the previous year.

Before heading to a store, families can check closets, desks and backpacks for reusable binders, folders, pencils, rulers, calculators, headphones, lunch containers and other supplies.

Parents of public-school students may want to wait for a teacher’s list before buying specialty items. Supplies requested for one grade or class may not be needed in another.

Homeschooling families can also review books, art materials, science supplies, printer paper and other resources on hand before buying new curriculum or equipment.

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Frequently misplaced belongings, including jackets, sweatshirts, water bottles and lunch boxes, should be labeled with the student’s name.

Older public school students should make sure school-issued computers turn on and charge properly. Homeschoolers using online programs should check computers, printers, internet access and account passwords before lessons begin.

Backpacks should be cleaned out before the first day so students are not carrying old papers, forgotten food or unnecessary weight into the new year.

Families can take a first-day photograph at home before leaving or at the school when they arrive. Aiyla, 5, and her father, who did not give their last names, pose on the first day of classes at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon in 2024. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer) Purchase this image

THE FUN OF A FRESH START

Back-to-school shopping can also be part of the excitement.

Choosing a new shirt, pair of shoes or backpack can help make the approaching school year feel real. Families do not need to replace an entire wardrobe, but allowing a child to choose one or two first-day items can give the occasion a sense of celebration.

Some children enjoy laying out their first-day outfit the night before, packing a lunch or choosing a breakfast. Those small rituals can provide a sense of control during a transition involving many unknowns.

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Homeschoolers may enjoy the same rituals, whether that means choosing a first-day outfit, opening new supplies or setting aside a special book or activity for the start of their school year.

Parents should balance the fun with practicality. Children need clothing that fits, follows school rules and works for changing late-summer weather. Shoes should be comfortable enough for walking between classes, standing at bus stops and participating in recess or physical education.

PREPARING FOR THE FIRST DAY

Summer often brings later bedtimes and slower mornings. Families can ease the transition by moving bedtime and wake-up time earlier during the week before school and practicing the morning routine.

Homeschooling families can use the same transition period to set a start date, prepare a simple first-day plan and establish a regular time for lessons. A consistent routine can help distinguish school time from the rest of the day without making the schedule unnecessarily rigid.

For public school students, clothes, backpacks and lunches can be prepared the night before. Children should know how they are getting to school, where to wait, who will meet them and what to do if plans change. Those riding the bus or walking should review the route, pickup and drop-off arrangements, and safe street crossings.

Starting kindergarten, changing schools or riding the bus for the first time can make the day feel like a major family transition. A brief, confident goodbye may be easier than a long, emotional departure.

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After school, public school students may need food, quiet or time to decompress. Asking what made them laugh, who they sat with or what surprised them may produce a better conversation than simply asking whether school was good.

BUILDING CONFIDENCE AND JUDGMENT

Preparing for school also means preparing children for the social pressure that comes with larger groups.

Parents can talk with children about choosing friends carefully, refusing dares and recognizing when teasing has crossed into bullying. Children should know that fitting in is not worth doing something unsafe, cruel or dishonest.

It can help to rehearse simple responses before they are needed. A child may say no, walk away, move toward a trusted adult or contact a parent. Older students should know that pressure can also arrive through group chats, social media, gaming platforms and private messages.

Public school students should know which teacher, counselor, administrator, coach or other adult they can approach when something feels wrong. Homeschoolers should identify trusted adults in co-ops, sports, libraries, churches, community programs or other activities they attend.

Children should understand the difference between ordinary disagreement and repeated intimidation. Parents can encourage independence without expecting children to manage serious problems alone. A strong child is not one who silently tolerates mistreatment, but one who recognizes pressure, thinks clearly and knows when to seek help.

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NOT EVERY CHILD IS ‘GOING BACK’

Back-to-school advertising tends to assume that every child will return to a conventional classroom. Homeschooling families in RSU 9 and RSU 73 are also preparing for fall, but their opening days can look considerably different.

Some homeschooling families begin lessons in August, while others wait until after Labor Day or continue learning year-round with shorter breaks. Homeschoolers do not have to follow their local district’s daily calendar.

Homeschoolers also participate in selected public-school classes, extracurricular activities, sports or other programs, depending on district policies and student eligibility.

Families often mark the season with a “not-back-to-school” picnic, field trip or gathering. The gatherings give children a chance to see friends while parents discuss cooperative classes, library programs, museum visits, outdoor activities and other plans for the year.

Maine families have several ways to educate children outside a conventional public-school classroom. Under what homeschoolers commonly call Option 1, parents provide home instruction and file the required notice with the state and local superintendent.

Under Option 2, a child enrolls in a recognized equivalent-instruction private school, sometimes informally called an umbrella school, which handles enrollment and attendance records while much of the education may still take place at home. A student is legally either receiving home instruction or enrolled in an equivalent-instruction private school, not both.

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Public school is one educational option, not the default definition of education itself. Families may choose public school, private school, home instruction or another recognized approach according to what works for the child and household.

Many homeschooling families view learning at home as a natural, flexible way to shape education around a child’s needs, pace and interests.

GETTING A HOMESCHOOL READY

Many homeschooling families create a dedicated homeschool room, with desks or a table, shelves, supplies and space to display maps, schedules and student work. Others use a dining room, office, kitchen table or quiet corner. Examples of homeschool rooms, from simple setups to fully equipped classrooms, are widely available online and can help families decide what will work in their homes.

Most families need a dependable place to read and write, basic supplies and a plan for what each child will study. Books and materials should be stored where children can reach them and where they can be put away when lessons are finished.

Useful supplies may include pencils, notebooks, folders, art materials, index cards, a ruler, a calculator and access to a library. Some families will also need a computer, printer and dependable internet connection.

Before the first day, parents should decide which books, curriculum materials or online resources they will use. Some families assemble subjects from different publishers, libraries and free resources. Others buy a complete curriculum for one child, one subject or the entire school year.

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Families do not have to buy everything at once, although a complete curriculum can be useful for parents who want lessons, materials and schedules already organized. Parents should also choose a method for keeping completed assignments, reading lists, projects and other records.

A curriculum that looks impressive in a catalog will not necessarily suit every child. Parents may need to adjust the pace, replace materials or approach a subject differently as the year progresses.

Maine requires home instruction to include at least 175 instructional days each year. Required areas include English and language arts, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, health education, library skills and fine arts. Maine studies and computer proficiency must also be covered at specified grade levels.

Every subject does not need to be taught every day. A family might work on mathematics and reading most mornings while reserving longer periods for science experiments, writing projects, art, nature study or field trips.

PAPERWORK FOR HOMESCHOOLERS

Parents beginning home instruction in Maine must file a notice of intent within 10 calendar days of starting. Families beginning in the fall generally file by Sept. 1.

Continuing families must submit a new notice and the previous year’s assessment by Sept. 1.

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Notices may be filed through the Maine Department of Education’s Home Instruction Portal or submitted on paper to the local superintendent. Parents should keep copies of the notice, acknowledgment and assessment with their records.

Families can mark the beginning of a new school year with simple traditions, whether children attend public school or learn at home. This is an annual homeschool back-to-school picture using a handmade first-day sign. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

MAKING THE FIRST DAY MATTER

The first day does not have to be elaborate to feel important.

Families sending children to public school may take a photograph before a child boards the bus, begins the walk or enters the school. Homeschoolers might prepare a special breakfast, open a new book, take a field trip or meet other families for a not-back-to-school celebration.

Homeschooling families can also make or print a first-day sign showing the child’s grade and school year for a traditional back-to-school photograph.

Homeschooling parents may find it helpful to begin with a lighter schedule rather than introducing every subject at once. Adding work gradually can help children adjust and give parents a more accurate sense of how long lessons will take.

A homeschool schedule should be treated as a starting point. Families can revise it when a child needs more time, a curriculum is not working or another approach proves more effective.

By the end of August, some western Maine students will walk into classrooms, find their desks and meet their teachers. Others will open books at the kitchen table or ‘homeschool room’, head to the library or spend the day learning outdoors.

The settings may differ, but the goal is the same: helping each child begin the year ready to learn.