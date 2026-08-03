The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House at 3 Borough Road will host an all-ages open-mic storytelling event Aug. 22. The evening’s theme is “Adventure Stories.” (Courtesy of Robert G. Rogers)

CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House will host open-mic storytelling at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at 3 Borough Road.

The theme will be Adventure Stories, with participants invited to share family-friendly stories about risks, discoveries, wilderness trips and other memorable experiences. Stories may be true or fictional, although most are drawn from real experiences.

Chesterville story artist Michael Cooper will host the informal event. No advance registration is required, and participants may approach the microphone when they are ready. There is no official time limit, but stories typically last five to 10 minutes.

The meeting house previously held Animal Tales in 2024 and Fishing Stories in 2025.

The storytelling concept began in 2017 with My Scariest Experience. Organizers expect it could continue as an annual summer event if attendance remains strong.

About 35 people attended last year’s gathering. Volunteers will provide snacks, tea and coffee.

The nonprofit meeting house is accessible to people with disabilities. Donations support programming, building maintenance and utilities. Any amount is welcome, with typical donations around $10.

For more information, visit chestervillemeetinghouse.org or call 207-779-0660.