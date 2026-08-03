ANDOVER — From a pie eating contest to a backseat sulky driver contest, the 45th Olde Home Days event brought a huge crowd to the downtown over July 31 and Aug. 1 — thanks to some beautiful summer weather.
The theme this year was “A River Valley Playground.”
Using an event that is popular in Waterford, Olde Home Days held a backseat sulky driver contest where one person is in the seat voicing directions to a blindfolded “horse” with the goal of collecting as many items as they could in just three minutes.
The skillet toss brought even more fun. After a really good heave, Madison Smith, of Andover, was asked if she yelled out a man’s name when she threw the skillet. “No, but my boyfriend should be here. Wish he’d been on the other end,” she joked.
During the Andover Olde Home Days parade, World War II military vehicles and tanks were showcased by private collector Larry Costa.
Many of those attending gathered in the afternoon at The Common. People purchased buttons for a various collection of donation prizes.
Other events included the fire department’s chicken barbeque, a flower show, a photography contest, an antique tractor pull and a cornhole tournament.
Later on, spectators ventured to Grimaldi Field to watch the Mowta Speedway Lawnmower Races. The day concluded with a town dance at the Lone Mountain Campground.
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