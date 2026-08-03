JAY — Regional School Unit 73 has set its opening schedule for the 2026-27 school year, beginning with new-teacher training Wednesday, Aug. 19, and three teacher workshop days before students return.
Workshop days will be held Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 24-26. The first day of school for students in kindergarten through grade 12 will be Thursday, Aug. 27.
The first Spruce Mountain High School late-arrival day will be Sept. 2. Prekindergarten classes will not be held that day and will begin for the school year Thursday, Sept. 3.
Schools will be closed Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day. The first early-release day for students is scheduled for Sept. 23 with no prekindergarten classes that day.
The 2026-27 calendar was approved by the RSU 73 board April 9.
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