RSU 73 students in kindergarten through grade 12 will return to school Aug. 27, with prekindergarten classes beginning Sept. 3. Annabel Hopkins, 7, a second grader, attends the Spruce Mountain Primary School open house with her mother, Lindsey Hopkins, and brother Byron on Aug. 26, 2024, in Livermore. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

JAY — Regional School Unit 73 has set its opening schedule for the 2026-27 school year, beginning with new-teacher training Wednesday, Aug. 19, and three teacher workshop days before students return.

Workshop days will be held Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 24-26. The first day of school for students in kindergarten through grade 12 will be Thursday, Aug. 27.

The first Spruce Mountain High School late-arrival day will be Sept. 2. Prekindergarten classes will not be held that day and will begin for the school year Thursday, Sept. 3.

Schools will be closed Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day. The first early-release day for students is scheduled for Sept. 23 with no prekindergarten classes that day.

The 2026-27 calendar was approved by the RSU 73 board April 9.