FARMINGTON — Students in kindergarten through grade 9 will begin the 2026-27 school year Wednesday, Aug. 26, while prekindergarten students and those in grades 10-12 will report to class Thursday, Aug. 27.

New staff orientation is scheduled for Aug. 17, followed by new teacher orientation Aug. 18 and 19. All district staff will report for opening day Aug. 24, with a workshop day planned Aug. 25.

The first late-arrival Wednesday will be Sept. 2. There will be no school Friday, Sept. 4, or Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day. An early-release day is scheduled Sept. 23 during the Farmington Fair.