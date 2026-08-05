FARMINGTON — The Select Board voted July 28 to send a firm letter to Franklin County commissioners after two department heads and a selectman were named or proposed for county committees without advance consultation.

Town officials said fire Chief Timothy Hardy, police Chief Kenneth Charles and Selectman Randall Gauvin were not contacted before their names entered the county appointment process.

The board did not necessarily object to the three serving. Its concern was that county officials appeared to commit the time of municipal employees and an elected official without first consulting them, Town Manager Erica LaCroix or the full Select Board.

Selectman Matthew Smith said the county had effectively volunteered the time of two department heads without their knowledge and had approached only one selectman instead of bringing the matter before the board.

“This is just kind of reminding them that, you know, we do have a process, and we would really appreciate it if they would follow it,” Smith said.

Board members reviewed a letter drafted by LaCroix. When one member asked whether it sounded too angry, LaCroix replied, “I was asked to be firm.”

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LaCroix said Hardy had been named to the Radio Infrastructure Improvement Committee and Charles to the CAD System Administrator Committee. She said both may be appropriate choices, but town officials should have been consulted before their time was committed.

“The objection is I wasn’t approached as a town manager to find out if we could give up an employee for this,” LaCroix said, “or give up some of their time, and a person who’s already stretched pretty thin.”

She said neither department head knew in advance that he would be considered.

“Even more disturbing than that, neither one of them knew that they were on the agenda to be recommended for these committees,” LaCroix said.

Hardy learned about the matter after Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Director Amanda Simoneau contacted him shortly before the county meeting, LaCroix said. Hardy then went to LaCroix’s office seeking clarification.

LaCroix said Charles also might have preferred to assign another Police Department employee, such as a deputy chief or lieutenant, to the committee.

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Gauvin said he had not agreed to serve on the committee associated with his name.

“I had no knowledge of what was going on,” Gauvin said.

He said Ryan Close called him to ask whether he would be interested in serving and explained that the committee would examine information technology support costs that were higher than expected.

Gauvin said he told Close he could not commit without first speaking to the appropriate town officials. He agreed only to attend an informational meeting and listen.

“It was news to me that I was appointed on this committee when I didn’t know about it …” Gauvin said.

Board members said the county should formally consult the town before naming municipal employees or elected officials to future committees.

The board voted unanimously to send the letter as written.