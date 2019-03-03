FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington will present a Youth Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, in Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, University of Maine Farmington. It will feature talented young musicians from the Farmington and Jay/Livermore Falls areas. Admission will be by donation.
From the Farmington area will be Chelsea Seabold, violin; Moriah and Bridget Reusch, viola and bass; Rachel Spear, guitar/vocals; Ryan Haszko, piano; Caitlin Zamboni, vocals; Hope Chernesky, violin; Ian Berry, percussion; Zack Gunther, violin; and Clayton McCarthy, guitar.
From Jay/Livermore Falls are Myles and Madeline Labonte, trombone and french horn; Samuel and Abrahm Geissinger, french horn and trumpet; and Hallie Pike, clarinet. Accompanying some of the performers will be Patricia Hayden on piano.
To learn more about ArtsFarmington, visit artsfarmington.org. For more information about the concert, call 207-778-9437.
