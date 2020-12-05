Lewiston Sun Journal

-
Hats allowed: SAD 17 board changes student dress code
-
The town without a fire department
“It really is quite simple: the authority of the Fire Chief has been compromised,” Longley wrote after 18 members of the Paris Fire Department resigned en-mass on Feb. 26. On March 3, an agreement with the town was reached, and it's not yet known what led the firefighters to come back on the force.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Come be part of history
-
Advertiser Democrat
UMF helps meet Maine’s critical workforce need with new online degree in Rehab Services
-
Advertiser Democrat
Boxberry School
-
Advertiser Democrat
Tegan Rose a featured choreographer in showcase
-
Advertiser Democrat
The ’75 Scottys’ to play Irish music at the West Paris Library
-
Advertiser Democrat
Tee-Ball in action!
-
Advertiser Democrat
Youth Art Month at Gallery 302
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford moves voting to Community Center
Oxford's March 3 election voting will move to a new location – the Oxford Station House Community Center on 223 King Street. The Community Center has parking in front and behind the building with entrances on both sides. The rear entrance is handicapped accessible.
-
Oxford planners green light two solar applications
One project is expected to go online by 2021. The second was approved several contingencies. Public hearings for both will be held tonight at 6 p.m. at the Oxford Town Office.
-
Advertiser Democrat
The Warriors – where every kid makes the team
The Warrior Sports Club in Oxford gives kids a safe place to play, learn and grow through team sports.
-
Advertiser Democrat
SAD 17, county lead shift to trauma-informed practices
The school district and a team of rural medical and behavioral health professionals focus on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and its effects on long-term health and learning.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Girl Scout Thinking Day
-
Advertiser Democrat
Municipal meetings – March 5-12, 2020
-
Advertiser Democrat
A different perspective and so much more
-
Advertiser Democrat
Take part in Art (in the Park)
-
Advertiser Democrat
Poland Regional High School Honor Roll
-
Advertiser Democrat
Food safety training for volunteers
-
Advertiser Democrat
Donate blood during Red Cross Month
-
Advertiser Democrat
Creative Gardening with Annuals offered
-
Advertiser Democrat
Clubs
-
Advertiser Democrat
Climate Activists to converge on Norway for two-day event