Lewiston Sun Journal

Oxford Hills selects Portland administrator as assistant superintendent
Amy Marx comes to Maine School Administrative District 17 after having roles in schools in Maine, Massachusetts, Louisiana, India and Thailand.
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Amy Marx comes to Maine School Administrative District 17 after having roles in schools in Maine, Massachusetts, Louisiana, India and Thailand.
An enthusiastic scammer sent checks totaling $8,723 before giving up his attempt to cheat Paris pet sitters.
Two rainbows appeared after a downpour over the weekend.
Western Maine has a varied selection of PYO farm offerings from blueberries to cranberries and, of course, apples.
Anti-tracking organization DeFlock tags sites in Norway and Paris where there are surveillance cameras, allegedly, but no one has seen them and both police departments deny any connection.
The county spent about $37,000 in 2025 to answer requests under the Freedom of Access Act.
Western Maine offers everything from informal par-3 layouts and historic nine-hole clubs to full 18-hole mountain courses.
Paris Director Troy Ripley and Harrison Director Mark Curran will continue as chair and vice-chair.
The 3-day fair dates back to 1852. This year it takes place July 17-19.
Officials said that although the fire was contained Sunday, they were taking preventative measures to ensure it does not reignite.
The Pink Feather Foundation, which serves at-risk youth in the Oxford Hills and Poland areas, bounced between a half-dozen locations before being gifted a permanent site.
Shortly after 4 p.m., fire crews were called to 25 Ruby Lane, off Chapman Road, for a report that the single-family home was on fire.
Odin’s Holl Wrestling Club in South Paris gives enthusiasts a dedicated space to train and connect in the Viking spirit.
The Keoka Lake Association is sponsoring Watershed Festival ’26, a celebration of local lakes and watersheds, and stewardship.
A New Gloucester man died early Thursday morning in a crash on Route 26 in Oxford. Police have charged an Oxford man with manslaughter.
Brownfield, Norway, Mechanic Falls, Otisfield and Poland are offering safe cooling sites for people who need to escape extreme heat.
Investigators say a 45-year-old Otisfield man is suspected of assaulting two people before crashing a stolen car and being seriously injured.
Fifteen athletes and coaches have been honored on the 2026 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference list.
Luke Paliocha is trying to locate his grandfather’s 1958 International 300 Utility, a machine tied to some of his few childhood memories of a grandfather he barely knew.
Assistant Superintendent Steve Ciembroniewicz will hold the top job for two months while the school board launches separate interim and permanent candidate searches.
Chief Mike Henderson reports that the new vehicle is an ‘awesome’ piece of equipment.
A crosswalk in the village was painted red, white and blue with stars ahead of the July 4 celebrations.
Voters also greenlit extensive ordinance updates that will put the town in compliance with state statutes.
Blow-up characters on Allen Hill Road signal that Fourth of July is coming, as are regional celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
A father-and-son team to offer test rides during West Paris Old Home Days on June 27.
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