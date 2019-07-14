More Varsity Maine

Is this linebacker tough? Ask anyone who knows her Elizabeth Drelich has switched this fall from field hockey to football – and her new teammates are impressed by how quickly she is acclimating to the sport.

Hebron switching to eight-man football Lumberjacks will play in 10-team New England Prep School league.

Fewer Maine students getting in the game, survey shows, as high school sports participation falls 4.5% The drop during the 2018-19 school year – the first time Maine fell below 50,000 athletes in 22 years – came as participation nationwide declined for the first time in 30 years.

New faces headline the fall season at St. Dom’s Three new head coaches were hired for St. Dom's for this fall season, and players are embracing the changes.

Eight-man football officially starts in Maine It's a new version of the sport in the state, but the first day of practice feels much the same for players and coaches.

H.S. football: Mt. Blue confident heading into new season with new coach Seasoned lines and running backs have Cougars thinking big in 2019, their first season under former Madison coach Scott Franzose.

Brunswick High to play three football games at Bowdoin The Dragons' home field is undergoing a track construction project, also affecting night games for boys' and girls' soccer.