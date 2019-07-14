The Spring 2019 Sun Journal All-Region teams
-
Oxford Hills pitcher started out dominant, and only got better as games, and the season, unfolded.
-
-
Oak Hill senior combined stellar hitting, stout catching and senior leadership to guide the Raiders to success in the MVC.
-
-
Junior took advantage of strong team chemistry and a high-flying offense to lead the Blue Devils.
-
-
Senior scored nearly half of her goals in playoffs as the Saints captured their first state title.
-
-
Senior had his mind set on one thing: Dominating the triple jump.
-
-
Junior sprinter worked on her craft and finally reached times and status she knew she could achieve.
-
-
St. Laurent went 14-3 this season and helped Lewiston reach another regional final.
-
-
Julia Svor was Lewiston's No. 1 singles player in its state championship run.
-