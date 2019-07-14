FIRST TEAM
Player name School Class Position
Avery Lutrzykowski St. Dom’s Sr. A
Charlotte Gastonguay St. Dom’s So. A
Megan Steele Edward Little Sr. M
Mia-Angelina Leslie St. Dom’s Jr. M
Christine Chasse Lewiston Sr. M
Margaret Hartnett Oxford Hills Jr. M
Kelsie Lynch Lewiston Sr. M
Anna Cote St. Dom’s So. D
Camree St Hilaire Lewiston Jr. D
Cecelia Racine Lewiston Jr. G
SECOND TEAM
Emma Theriault St. Dom’s Sr. A
Erin Lachance Lewiston Sr. A
Shauna Leblanc Lewiston So. A
Cecelia Dieterich Oxford Hills Jr. M
Jade Smedberg Oxford Hills Jr. M
Rachel Ouellette Lewiston Jr. M
Lydia Celani Edward Little Jr. M
Gillian Grover Oxford Hills Sr. D
Abby Castonguay St. Dom’s Sr. D
Simone Long St. Dom’s Jr. G
