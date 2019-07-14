FIRST TEAM

Player name School Class Position

Avery Lutrzykowski St. Dom’s Sr. A

Charlotte Gastonguay St. Dom’s So. A

Megan Steele Edward Little Sr. M

Mia-Angelina Leslie St. Dom’s Jr. M

Christine Chasse Lewiston Sr. M

Margaret Hartnett Oxford Hills Jr. M

Kelsie Lynch Lewiston Sr. M

Anna Cote St. Dom’s So. D

Camree St Hilaire Lewiston Jr. D

Cecelia Racine Lewiston Jr. G

SECOND TEAM

Emma Theriault St. Dom’s Sr. A

Erin Lachance Lewiston Sr. A

Shauna Leblanc Lewiston So. A

Cecelia Dieterich Oxford Hills Jr. M

Jade Smedberg Oxford Hills Jr. M

Rachel Ouellette Lewiston Jr. M

Lydia Celani Edward Little Jr. M

Gillian Grover Oxford Hills Sr. D

Abby Castonguay St. Dom’s Sr. D

Simone Long St. Dom’s Jr. G

