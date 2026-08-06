Lewiston Sun Journal

Bethel Citizen features news from Bethel, Greenwood, Woodstock, Andover, Hanover, Newry, Upton, Albany Township, and surrounding areas.
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19 Main Street
Bethel, Maine 04217
(207) 824-2444
[email protected]
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