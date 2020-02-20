Lewiston Sun Journal

-
West Paris voters OK money for weekday firefighter
A fourth highway worker and rec programs were also funded.
-
Gym management in new hands
Bethel Citizen Stories
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel selectmen get options for Ethel Bisbee School
Renovating the building would cost between $800,000 and $900,000.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Telstar students make impression on panelists, teachers
-
The Bethel Citizen
Woodstock voters to be asked about buying Buck’s Ledge land
-
The Bethel Citizen
That’s some ‘Gneiss’ spice
-
The Bethel Citizen
SAD 44 test scores reported to directors
-
The Bethel Citizen
Rare phenomenon appears in resident’s back yard
-
The Bethel Citizen
Chamber hopes to work with Bethel, other area towns
-
The Bethel Citizen
Refuge draft fishing plan released for review
-
The Bethel Citizen
Special Holocaust presentation March 22
-
The Bethel Citizen
Pastors for Peace Caravan coming Church April 2
-
The Bethel Citizen
Land for Maine’s Future discussion set
-
The Bethel Citizen
Briefs
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel Rotary news
-
The Bethel Citizen
TMS 7th grade news
-
The Bethel Citizen
Prime Time Ski Club news
-
The Bethel Citizen
The ecology of bark: part 2
-
The Bethel Citizen
Mahoosuc Bird Notes – Tiger of the sky
-
The Bethel Citizen
President’s List
-
The Bethel Citizen
Gould names new CFO
-
The Bethel Citizen
Dean’s List
-
The Bethel Citizen
A great class
-
The Bethel Citizen
Sports
-
The Bethel Citizen
The ecology of bark: part 1
-
The Bethel Citizen
Prime Time Ski Club news
-
The Bethel Citizen
Mahoosuc Bird Notes – Dark-eyed or slate colored?
-
The Bethel Citizen
AFCI news
-
The Bethel Citizen
Constitutional Republic
-
The Bethel Citizen
Moffett House Museum news
-
The Bethel Citizen
Irish Music at West Paris Library
-
The Bethel Citizen
Briefs