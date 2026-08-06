Lewiston Sun Journal

Route 5 reconstruction in Bethel, Albany scaled back to paving project
Other delayed highway projects across Maine receive funding following year-end Highway Fund transfer.
Account Subscription: ACTIVE
Account Subscription: INACTIVE
Account Subscription: REGISTERED
Questions about your account? Our customer service team can be reached at [email protected] during business hours at (207) 791-6000.
Other delayed highway projects across Maine receive funding following year-end Highway Fund transfer.
The Bethel-based program aims to break down barriers to kids continuing to participate in sports as they grow up.
Gina Welch, who has taught at Crescent Park Elementary School for 10 years, said her teaching style employs ‘a play-based, child-centered philosophy.’
Bethel residents have kept up the tradition of hosting students for dinner during the monthlong festival.
Western Maine has a varied selection of PYO farm offerings from blueberries to cranberries and, of course, apples.
The theme of the 45th festival July 31 and Aug. 1 is ‘A River Valley Playground.’
Western Maine offers everything from informal par-3 layouts and historic nine-hole clubs to full 18-hole mountain courses.
Selectman Brian Mills believes the lack of interest comes from the time commitment and low pay.
The Museums of the Bethel Historical Society has partnered with the Bethel Area Business Association to bring the medallion hunt contest back.
Check out these trails around Bethel and Rumford, where a growing network of accessible paths is opening in forests, rivers and scenic vistas to visitors of all ages and abilities.
Participants in the 10th annual Maine Summer Adventure Race trekked, biked and paddled 93 miles through western Maine over July 11-12.
New Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brian Lenberg hopes to expand business support while building on the town’s sense of community.
A 13-mile recreation corridor linking ski resorts, forests and downtown Bethel could transform how residents and visitors experience western Maine — if funding and long-term planning align.
Luke Paliocha is trying to locate his grandfather’s 1958 International 300 Utility, a machine tied to some of his few childhood memories of a grandfather he barely knew.
Former employees of the Andover Earth Station gathered to share memories of the facility that relayed the first live transatlantic television broadcast via Telstar.
A father-and-son team to offer test rides during West Paris Old Home Days on June 27.
Photographs capture the enduring presence of old barns through changing seasons, reminders of the region’s agricultural past and present.
T.J. O’Connor was part of the team that performed the region’s first robotic-assisted total shoulder replacement; about 25 procedures have followed.
A quick guide to places to indulge in dairy-free ice cream options at western Maine shops.
Join the parade, concert, reading of the Declaration of Independence and other activities.
New community workshop offers shared tools, classes and a future tool library for residents across the region.
The town meeting article called for $695,950 for continued coverage by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
New signs featuring Fred Wilda’s artwork has replaced 16 year-old landmarks at town entrances.
Sarah Southam and Michele Cole came out top in the three-candidate race.
Burnie Meza, 14 months, holds a ballot at Albany Town House while his grandmother, Shelley Douglass, works as an Albany town clerk registering voters.
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.