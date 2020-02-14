Subscriber Benefits

To enable digital access, connect your account at myaccount.sunjournal.com with your email address. You will create a password and connect it to your subscription using your account number, delivery zip code, phone number and/or house number. For step-by-step instructions, visit sunjournal.com/how-to-connect.
The easiest way to schedule a vacation hold, pay a bill, tip your carrier or update your address is through your MyAccount page. Think of it as the dashboard for your subscription. We also offer automated self-service over the phone at (207) 784-3555.
If you prefer to interact with our customer service team, email us directly at [email protected] or call (207) 784-3555 and press “0” to by-pass the automated options.
In the event of delivery delays due to weather or other factors, we do our best to send an alert email, post a message on sunjournal.com and on our Facebook page. We ask that you check those places first before reaching out to our customer service team. Sometimes delays are unavoidable and please know that our carriers do their best to get your paper to you as early as possible. When you connect your account for digital access, you will start to get the daily ePaper delivered directly to your inbox each morning before 6 am. The ePaper is a good alternative to the printed newspaper.