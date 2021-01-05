Subscriber Perks are open.

NOTE: One entry per account. MaineToday Media is not responsible for lost, late, misdirected or delayed entries or entries not received for any other reason. No transfer, substitution or cash will be awarded in lieu of stated prizes except in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor may replace prizes at their discretion in the event stated prizes are unavailable. Prizes are non-transferable and non-endorsable. Entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor, its affiliates and subsidiaries, and each of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, successors, and assigns, from any damage, injury, death, loss, or other liability that may arise from Entrant’s participation in the prizes, acceptance, use, or misuse of any prize. All entrants agree that United States law shall apply exclusively and that any dispute shall be resolved in either the federal or state courts of the State of Maine.