Lewiston Sun Journal

Oxford County to raze apartment building for new dispatch and IT center
A proposal to build a public safety building a few years ago was put on hold after costs reached over $30 million.
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A proposal to build a public safety building a few years ago was put on hold after costs reached over $30 million.
A bill sponsored by state Sen. Joe Martin, of Rumford, renamed the Frye Crossover Bridge the Roxbury/Frye Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Craig Milledge is leaving Mountain Valley High School and headed to Winthrop schools.
Written public comments should be submitted before the public hearing scheduled for Sept. 9.
A New Hampshire firm was hired last week to study the county workforce.
The Academy of Medical Professions program is designed to open a fast lane into patient-facing healthcare careers.
From a pie eating contest to a backseat sulky driver contest, the crowds showed up for the events thanks to some beautiful summer weather.
Often their very first job, the teens working at the Frosty Delite in Mexico learn a lot about dealing with customers and working hard.
Western Maine has a varied selection of PYO farm offerings from blueberries to cranberries and, of course, apples.
The hearing on the conditional agreement will be held Aug. 18 at Buckfield Junior-Senior High School.
180 students graduate from Dirigo State.
The satellite location is intended to be a connectivity hub for the community.
The theme of the 45th festival July 31 and Aug. 1 is ‘A River Valley Playground.’
The county spent about $37,000 in 2025 to answer requests under the Freedom of Access Act.
Western Maine offers everything from informal par-3 layouts and historic nine-hole clubs to full 18-hole mountain courses.
The former school will stay with the Rumford-based school district.
The county plans to have more work done to maintain the road, and will look into safety features to slow traffic.
The Roxbury/Frye Veterans Memorial Bridge will be dedicated Aug. 9 in a ceremony with Sen. Joe Martin.
As the town works on completing its comprehensive plan, the nonprofit will identify ways it can help fulfill some of the goals.
Players set up games every weekday at the Hosmer Field tennis courts, inviting people of all skill levels to join them.
A $4.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant will cover the rest of the cost.
The special town meeting will ask voters if they want to rescind the decision in June to accept the former Meroby Elementary School.
13 mixed martial arts and kickboxing fights were held, including 3 amateur title fights, at the historic Rumford Falls Auditorium.
Director advises that patrons may soon be asked for feedback on hours of operation.
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