Lewiston Sun Journal

River Valley
Tests required for Canton sewer plant licensing
The $11,000 expense will cover toxicity and groundwater testing.
River Valley
RSU 56 board schedules public budget workshop
District voters invited to talk about $13.15 million spending plan.
River Valley
RSU 56 directors OK student travel plans on one condition
Dirigo High School's Speech and Debate team schedules trip to Chicago in late May.
Rumford Falls Times
Rumford Best Western expected to open next fall
The $5.5 million hotel is seen as a catalyst for economic development.
River Valley
RSU 10 board approves student trip to Pennsylvania
Mountain Valley High School officials say coronavirus epidemic may impact their plans.
River Valley
Math games add up to fun at Rumford Elementary School
Giant Family Game Night encourages thinking and community, family time.
River Valley
Mexico library hosts state genealogy reference specialist
Rumford Falls Times
Roxbury voters up the budget for the year
Unifying Dixfield’s middle school students by playing basketball
News
Man charged with threatening to burn Rumford apartment house
River Valley
RSU 56 expecting higher costs for special education services
River Valley
RSU 10 budget shows more money for salaries, tuition
River Valley
PHOTOS: Unified Basketball a sport for everyone
River Valley
Mexico woman gives blood for family and strangers
River Valley
Canton selling land once planned for housing
News
Rumford, Mexico officials consider begin talks for joint fire station
River Valley
State mandate throws wrench into RSU 56 budget work
River Valley
RSU 10 expecting more state money
River Valley
Rumford chief calls officers ‘heroes’ for pulling residents out of burning buildings
Rumford Falls Times
Dixfield considering federal grant for fifth police officer
Rumford Falls Times
Dixfield honors contributions of Sue Holmes
River Valley
Mexico students reveal educational aspirations
River Valley
How three Mainers got Gilbert Gottfried to perform in a Rumford church
River Valley
RSU 56 board approves measures for after-school, Head Start grants
RSU 56 leader hopes budget passes on first vote
River Valley
RSU 10 middle school parents keep kids at home after post about ‘active shooter threat’
Mountain Valley officials make case for smaller football team
River Valley
Canton selectmen to name deputy clerk
River Valley
Volunteers help Mexico students stay fit
River Valley
Peru man describes effort to rescue wounded bald eagle from river