Lewiston Sun Journal

Rumford Falls Times features news from Rumford, Mexico, Dixfield, Peru, Roxbury, Byron, Andover, Canton and surrounding areas.
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60 Lowell St., Suite 201
Rumford, Maine 04276
(207) 364-7893
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